HR Answerbox Acquires Trainers and Consultants Referral Network

"This is a huge win for our clients because we'll now have several hundred consultants, trainers, coaches and speakers to meet their every HR and OD-related need." - Amanda Haddaway, Managing Director, HR Answerbox

Haddaway went on to say, "We're really excited about acquiring the Network and look forward to serving even more employers going forward." The acquisition will allow HR Answerbox to significantly expand its range of services in the HR marketplace throughout the metro DC area and beyond.

HR Answerbox has historically focused on direct client work, providing human resources advisory services, consulting, training and coaching. The firm has been in business since 2016.

The current owner and founder of the Trainers and Consultants Referral Network, Sharon Armstrong, will stay on as a contractor to HR Answerbox for two years to ensure a smooth transition. Haddaway will remain as Managing Director of HR Answerbox.

"I am so happy to pass the reins to someone as qualified as Amanda. We've worked together for years and years and I'm so thankful for her interest in taking the Network forward," said Armstrong.

