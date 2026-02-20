HR Happy Hour Media Network Launches HR Connection to Serve Leaders Building HR in Fast-Growing Companies

"The HR Connection will quickly become essential listening for HR and business leaders who need advice they can use immediately." Post this

Each episode is grounded in applied experience and direct client work, offering listeners candid perspectives and actionable ideas rather than enterprise theory or abstract models.

"Small and mid-sized organizations are where an enormous amount of innovation and employment growth is happening, yet too often the HR guidance available to them is built for large enterprises," said Steve Boese and Trish Steed, Co-Founders of H3 HR Advisors and Co-creators of the HR Happy Hour Media Network. "Sabrina and Marie bring credibility, practicality, and an operator's mindset. The HR Connection will quickly become essential listening for HR and business leaders who need advice they can use immediately."

For Baker and Rolston, the show is an opportunity to spotlight the unique pressures facing growing employers and the professionals supporting them.

"HR in smaller organizations requires creativity, prioritization, and a deep understanding of people and business realities," said Baker. "We want listeners to walk away from every episode feeling more confident about what to do next."

"Our conversations reflect what we see every day," added Rolston. "Leaders trying to build structure while staying agile, managers learning accountability, and HR professionals building programs without big teams behind them. There are proven ways to make it work."

The launch of The HR Connection expands the HR Happy Hour Media Network's growing portfolio of programming that serves HR practitioners, business leaders, and technology decision makers across organizations of all sizes. The network of titles has delivered millions of podcast downloads and video views since its inception and features some of the most trusted voices in the industry across shows covering leadership, workplace culture, HR technology, compliance, Generation Z, and the future of work.

The HR Connection will debut on February 20, 2026 with new episodes released monthly. The show will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

About the HR Connection Hosts

Sabrina Baker is the Founder and CEO of Acacia HR Solutions, a fractional HR firm supporting startups and small-to-mid-sized businesses across the full employee lifecycle. With a background spanning HR leadership, organizational development, and executive advising, Sabrina works closely with founders and leadership teams to build people strategies that scale with the business. She is the co-host of The HR Connection podcast and a long-time advocate for elevating the voice of SMB HR as a strategic driver of growth, not just a compliance function.

Marie Rolston is an HRBP with Acacia HR Solutions and host of The HR Connection podcast. After 12 years in retail management, Marie transitioned into HR and discovered her calling: supporting the underrated and under-supported HR professionals working in small businesses. With over 10 years of hands-on HR experience, Marie has facilitated leadership development workshops for organizations large and small. Through The HR Connection, she builds community, designs practical curriculum, and helps small business HR leaders gain the confidence and tools they need to drive real impact. Marie believes small business HR deserves a seat at the table and she's here to make sure they get it.

About HR Happy Hour Media Network

Founded in 2009, and now in its 18th season, the HR Happy Hour Media Network is the premier independent media platform dedicated to human resources, leadership, and workplace technology. Through podcasts, video, research, and live events, the network connects industry leaders with the ideas and innovators shaping the future of work. The HR Happy Hour Media Network continues to set the standard for elevating conversations about the world of work.

About H3 HR Advisors

H3 HR Advisors is a strategic advisory and media firm focused on human capital management and workplace technology. The firm works with leading solution providers and HR organizations to inform strategy, elevate market understanding, and amplify innovation.

