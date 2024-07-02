HR Hero by BLR Receives 2024 HR Tech Award in the Category of Best Innovation/Emerging Tech Solution

"We are honored to receive the prestigious 2024 HR Tech Award for Core HR/Workforce Solutions. This recognition reaffirms BLR's commitment to innovation and excellence in addressing longstanding HR challenges."—Kim St Lawrence, senior VP of product Post this

BLR® stands at the forefront of providing management software, compliance analysis and insights, and corporate training solutions. From navigating complex employment law requirements to refining compensation classifications and reinforcing safe and equitable workplaces through training, the HR Hero platform delivers the technology and information today's employers need to achieve measurable results. True to its recognition as a Core HR/Workforce solution, HR Hero works as a critical extension of the HR team, streamlines daily administrative and research tasks to save valuable time and ensure compliance confidence.

The HR Hero platform is designed to simplify compliance with changing rules and standards for small HR departments. Offering easy-to-understand solutions and streamlined implementation, HR Hero equips companies with the tools they need to adapt to new regulations seamlessly. Additionally, HR Hero serves as a valuable reference tool for enterprise organizations seeking policy samples specific to their jurisdictions.

HR Hero excels in translating policy updates into practical tools, such as courses, articles, and interactive resources like the Job Classification and FLSA Audit Tool. These resources help assess and mitigate organizational risk, ensuring compliance with the latest regulations. State Law Chart Builder allows for effortless comparison of laws across different jurisdictions, updated by a team with extensive employment law expertise, making HR Hero a standout solution in the market.

"Ask any HR leader, and they will tell you they didn't get into HR for compliance. They got into HR to make an impact on the people. However, compliance is a critically important aspect of successful human resources operations. BLR is one of the industry's leading, trusted partners for companies that want to ensure that decisions are compliant every day. Our judges also liked the HR Hero materials from BLR that help HR leaders to rapidly create training on critical topics like inclusion, safety, and more."—Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Judging criteria and evaluation

The HR Tech Awards, powered by the industry-leading firm Lighthouse Research & Advisory, provide peer-reviewed feedback on technologies that serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component, with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators. BLR's commitment to solving age-old HR challenges in novel ways has earned it recognition as the Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution.

Entries were judged on five key areas:

Problem(s) the technology solves in the market

Case study

Differentiation analysis

Software evaluation

Company evaluation

BLR remains committed to remaining at the forefront of HR technology, offering innovative solutions that enable organizations to navigate the complexities of HR management with ease. Our dedication to continuous improvement aligns with its goal of providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-changing HR landscape. For more information about HR Hero and BLR's range of HR solutions, please visit the BLR website.

About BLR

BLR® is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver on strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable environment, health, and safety (EHS) and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. The nation's top companies trust BLR as their compliance and education partner. To see why, visit https://www.blr.com.

Media Contact

Janice Robichaud, BLR, 800-597-6300, [email protected], blr.com

SOURCE BLR