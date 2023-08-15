HR Pals Recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the 2nd Consecutive Year

"As we look forward, our top priorities will continue to be attracting and retaining the top HR professionals in the country and staying true to our client-focused DNA." Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row. This achievement reflects the dedication of our talented team, the trust of our valued clients, and partners who share our client-first philosophy," says Jamie Yang, Co-Founder of HR Pals.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Founded in 2014, HR Pals has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for businesses and non-profits across the country, delivering a wide range of customized services through its 50+ team members, including human resources, payroll, recruiting, and human capital management technology solutions.

"As we look forward, our top priorities will continue to be attracting and retaining the top HR professionals in the country and staying true to our client-focused DNA," adds Rob Shneer, Co-Founder of HR Pals. "Our philosophy will always be centered around building deep partnerships with our clients that feel as though we're an embedded part of their teams as opposed to feeling like a third-party vendor. We know that approach is what sets us apart from our competitors."

For more information, visit www.hrpals.com.

