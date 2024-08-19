HR Pals Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for the 3rd Consecutive Year

"Satisfied employees deliver more value to their clients, which leads to increased customer loyalty and referrals. Our company culture is what has driven our growth." Post this

The Company was also named by the Best Companies Group as one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California.

"We're honored to be recognized on both of these exclusive lists," said Jamie Yang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "I'm so thankful for our talented team members, who are all great listeners and client-centric problem solvers. They truly have a passion for delivering white-glove service."

"It's not a coincidence that our team earned both the Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work honors at the same time," said Rob Shneer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "The link between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction is undeniable. Satisfied employees deliver more value to their clients, which leads to increased customer loyalty and referrals. Our company culture is what has driven our growth."

The selection process for the 2024 Best Places to Work list was thorough, relying significantly on detailed employee surveys. Key factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction were crucial in identifying the winners. "Every organization on the Great Places to Work list has crafted an exceptional work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent" said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. "The 2024 Best Places to Work SoCal list features companies that have shown unwavering commitment to their employees' satisfaction and growth."

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in business and look forward to the next 10 years, our top priorities will continue to be building the best human resources team in the country and staying true to our client-focused DNA," adds Yang. "We know that approach is what sets us apart from our competitors."

About HR Pals

Over the past ten years, HR Pals has provided more than 300 businesses across America with white-glove customizable human resources, payroll, recruiting, and software solutions. Responsiveness is in our DNA, so we embed our highly skilled consultants within our clients' organization, creating a partnership that feels like we're a part of their team. Our white-glove service has gained the loyalty of our clients and earned HR Pals a spot on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest growing private companies for the last three years.

Media Contact

Hannah Santy, HR Pals, 1 424-325-3150, [email protected] , www.hrpals.com

SOURCE HR Pals