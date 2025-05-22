HR Simplistic + Insurance Simplistic Solutions Expands Comprehensive Business Services in New Partnership

In a significant move towards offering more holistic business solutions, HR Simplistic has integrated insurance services into its payroll and HR portfolio through a strategic partnership with Insurance Simplistic Solutions. This new offering enhances the company's mission to simplify operations for businesses, allowing them to focus on growth and risk management.

About HR Simplistic + Insurance Simplistic

HR Simplistic, a Certified LGBTBE® company, is a leading provider of HR and business solutions, specializing in payroll administration, compliance, time and attendance, and employee onboarding. Paul Hodapp, President/CEO of HR Simplistic, and his team are dedicated to simplifying business operations, helping organizations streamline their processes and focus on what matters most.

Dan George, President/CEO of Insurance Simplistic, brings 14 years of expertise as a Property and Casualty insurance agent in Palm Springs. As a trusted resource to dozens of clients in all industries, Insurance Simplistic actively helps businesses navigate their Commercial Small Business and Personal Insurance needs.

As trusted gay-owned and operated small businesses in the Coachella Valley, they continue to foster a welcoming environment for the community, in addition to serving and excelling in their respective industries.

"I am so excited to join forces with Paul Hodapp and HR Simplistic," says Dan. "We have talked about this collaboration for years. Having your Payroll, HR, and Insurance in one place will make life much easier for local business owners."

Paul shares, "We are ecstatic to have Dan George with Insurance Simplistic join our everyday operations, in which we can now offer Business Insurance Solutions to our total product offering. HR Simplistic and Insurance Simplistic can take care of all your payroll, HR, and Insurance needs under one roof."

Your One-Stop Shop for Business Operations

The core of this collaboration is the personal, dedicated expertise offered by HR Simplistic and Insurance Simplistic. Businesses will know that they have a local expert team on hand for their needs, whether it be payroll, HR, Live Scan, insurance operations, or more. No more need for impersonal customer service—Dan and Paul ensure that their clients receive dedicated one-on-one consulting tailored to their business.

To learn more about their partnership, visit HRSimplistic.com/Insurance or InsuranceSimplistic.com

