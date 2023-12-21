HR Technology Leader Talroo Embraces AI in 2023 and is Recognized for Delivering Significant Value to Its Partners While Achieving Notable Milestones

"It was an exciting and fast-paced innovation focused year at Talroo as we rolled out new solutions that have a real, measurable impact for our partners," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. Post this

Talroo's innovation and commitment to its partners did not go unnoticed in 2023. The talent matching marketplace received a world class 2023 Net Promoter Score of 77 in its 2023 annual partner survey – well above industry benchmarks and placing it in the top percentile of companies worldwide, a significant achievement. Most notably, 78% of the survey respondents were "Promoters", the most desirable outcome, and the response rate was more than double the industry benchmark of 15-25% – coming in at 54%.

Additional milestone's highlighting Talroo's success in 2023 included:

A new partnership with Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions that offers innovative end-to-end technology solutions to over 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada . Talroo's award-winning proprietary search and match technology now integrates with AviontéBOLD to deliver the tools necessary to better drive efficiency and growth, delivering an unparalleled experience for both recruiters and candidates.

. Talroo's award-winning proprietary search and match technology now integrates with AviontéBOLD to deliver the tools necessary to better drive efficiency and growth, delivering an unparalleled experience for both recruiters and candidates. Talroo took home the Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category, marking its second year winning, moving up from Bronze in 2022. In addition, Talroo earned the coveted badges of both "High Performer" and "Users Love Us" on G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Talroo For an impressive seventh time, Talroo made the coveted Inc. 5000 list in 2023. It was recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and advanced on the list from 3582 in 2019 to 3308 this year out of 5000.

Talroo proudly continued its close relationship with Austin FC as their Official Talent Acquisition Partner. Every new Austin FC player signing continues to be announced via the Talroo Talent Acquisition Report, and the Talroo Team Suite at Q2 stadium sold out every single match during the 2023 season.

"Although recruitment marketing budgets declined in 2023 and many talent acquisition teams had to do more with less, it was an exciting and fast-paced innovation focused year at Talroo as we rolled out new solutions that have a real, measurable impact for our partners," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Coupled with new partnerships, such as Avionté's industry-leading, fully integrated, front- and back-office staffing solution, we are ensuring recruiting and hiring professionals can now compete at a level never before possible. We look forward to 2024 as our innovation continues to set the standard for excellence in the HR tech industry."

