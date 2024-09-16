HR Transformation: MES's Journey to a People-Centric Organization

"My passion for our people shows up every single day," she says. "We hire for ethics, drive, and ability to learn. Watching the success of our employees and their passion for being here fulfills my goals as MES's Chief People Officer." Post this

"Although it's very challenging, it's also very satisfying to work with people of various backgrounds, cultures, and religions across many regions," says Shah. "This is, perhaps, the best part of my job."

Here is a job that ranges from recruiting, training, and developing team members, to creating a family and fun working environment, to ensuring best-in-class benefits packages, to overseeing the company's expansive volunteer and philanthropic endeavors.

"Our company has three missions," explains Shah, "The first is to create win-win solutions for our customers. The second is to develop quality suppliers around the world. And the third is to create a challenging and exciting work environment for our people. My job is to focus on the third mission."

Such a focus requires a passion for people – something Shah most definitely possesses. Whether she's creating and providing resources or training to the team's success, she says it makes her happy to see team members grow into bigger roles and to see their families happy.

"My passion for our people shows up every single day," she says. "We hire for ethics, drive, and ability to learn. Watching the success of our employees and their passion for being here fulfills my goals as MES's Chief People Officer."

Her passion, focus, dedication, and ability to create a people-first organization is evident across the organization and around the world. Which is why it's no surprise to the MES team that Shah is a recipient of the 2022 Columbus Business HR Impact Award, which recognizes excellence in human resources.

"I'm truly humbled and honored to receive this award for MES," says Shah. "I feel fortunate as an individual and as part of the MES team to be able to give back to our local and global communities financially and by contributing our time to various causes. I believe the only way to be truly satisfied in the workplace is doing what you believe is great work. The only way to do really great work is to love what you do. And if you love what you do, it doesn't feel like work."

