HRN's Bold New Strategy Aims to Develop and Empower Next Generation Food Storytellers and Attract New Education-Focused Funding to Expand Impact

"We realized HRN needed to clarify and shift its position in a very crowded field in order to grow. We worked to devise a new strategy that made HRN's purpose more clear and created a market segment that facilitated listenership and funding expansion." Post this

The first priority emanating from this strategy was to hire an Executive Director with substantial experience in the podcast landscape, and someone who had a proven track record for building successful media brands. After an extensive national search, HRN hired RJ Bee, a veteran media executive with experience developing podcast entities into successful ventures, in October 2023. Bee co-founded Osiris Media, the largest independent podcast network focused on music, and served as Senior Vice President at Hattaway Communications, managing partnerships with City Year, the Ford Foundation, Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation and USAID.

"We are enthusiastic about HRN's future with RJ at the helm," said Hamm. "His considerable level of expertise and passion enriches what HRN offers and allows us to better work with foundations, brands, and other funding partners to drive a new wave of growth and impact for HRN and the broader food system," said Hamm.

For more than a decade, HRN has offered fellowships and internships that provide hands-on audio engineering and production training. Now, with the organization's new direction and leadership, these programs are expanding to also include a more diverse range of voices advocating for food systems and celebrating food culture. These initiatives will complement HRN's food-centric content and establish the organization as a hub for food systems advocates and enthusiasts.

This Summer, HRN is launching a refreshed website to clarify the mission and path forward—and introducing new podcasts and programs, including:

Progressive Hedonist: Hosted by Dana Cowin, former editor-in-chief of Food & Wine, this podcast explores informed food choices in the modern era and innovators in climate-friendly practices, such as zero food waste, upcycling, plant-based cooking and sustainable agriculture.

HRN Storyteller Academy: A full suite of educational programs designed to support diverse individuals from high school to post-college and beyond. Key programs include:

Research and Radio Fellowship: Continuing this summer, interns will learn the art of storytelling and produce seasons of Meat + Three, HRN's flagship podcast that provides a deep dive into the latest food trends, the socio-cultural impact of food, and personal narratives about our relationships with what we eat and drink.

Food Systems Fellowship Program: Supported by the Julia Child Foundation, this program focuses on food writing and storytelling, expanding to support additional fellows working on narrative podcasts. Future fellowships will be centered on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ participants.

Innovative Ideas Fellowship Cohort: This new initiative brings together BIPOC fellows to develop transformative projects that help us look at food systems in a new way.

Radio Scholars Program: High school students from diverse backgrounds learn to create and produce food stories from their communities.

Storytelling Fellowship Program: Offers foundational experience in media and food storytelling to high school seniors and undergraduate students.

Nonprofit Podcast Storytelling Workshops: These workshops aim to empower and amplify the voices of diverse groups of food system advocates.

HRN Events: Bringing together food, conversation, and entertainment in cities across the U.S.

HRN has utilized educational storytelling to tackle real issues in the global food system since 2009. It has produced more than 100 podcasts that have reached millions of listeners. For more information on HRN, its community, impact, and funding opportunities, go to www.heritageradionetwork.org.

Media Contact

Kelsey Juntwait, Heritage Radio Network, 1 929.337.8805, [email protected], https://heritageradionetwork.org/

SOURCE Heritage Radio Network