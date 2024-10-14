HRSouthwest Conference recognizes Randy Anderson as 2024 Speaker Hall of Fame Award recipient

The HRSouthwest Conference recently recognized Randy Anderson as its 2024 Speaker Hall of Fame Award recipient.....Anderson joins 10 previous inductees in the Speaker Hall of Fame, honored as the most respected speakers over multiple years at the HRSouthwest Conference. Post this

"I'm honored and humbled with this recognition and to be among the esteemed group of speakers inducted into the Hall of Fame," Anderson said. "HRSW feels like 'my people,' and I appreciate everyone who has attended my presentations over the years."

Since starting E3 in 2005, Anderson has given engaging and actionable presentations to tens of thousands of professionals nationwide. His work has consistently inspired and motivated individuals in various industries. Anderson delivers practical and insightful information with high energy, helping professionals increase effectiveness, enhance productivity and develop leadership skills.

The HRSouthwest Conference, the official state of Texas SHRM Conference, is among the largest regional events for human resource professionals and those who supply products and services to the industry. The conference is held annually in October in Fort Worth.

About e3 Professional Trainers

e3 Professional Trainers is a premier training and development firm dedicated to engaging, equipping and empowering individuals and organizations. Specializing in workplace productivity and employee engagement, e3 offers customized training, personal coaching and keynote presentations that drive meaningful results and help people experience greater personal and professional fulfillment. For additional information about e3, visit e3professionaltrainers.com.

