HRSouthwest Conference recognizes Randy Anderson as 2024 Speaker Hall of Fame Award recipient

e3 Professional Trainers Co-Founder and Principal Randy Anderson, CSP®, joins inductees honored for speaking excellence.
LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HRSouthwest Conference recently recognized Randy Anderson as its 2024 Speaker Hall of Fame Award recipient. Anderson is co-founder and principal of e3 Professional Trainers and a Certified Speaking Professional, the highest designation awarded by the National Speakers Association and the Global Speaker Federation.
Anderson joins 10 previous inductees in the Speaker Hall of Fame, honored as the most respected speakers over multiple years at the HRSouthwest Conference. The award also highlights his exceptional contributions to professional development in the human resources profession. This year marks Anderson's 13th to present at the HRSouthwest Conference.
"I'm honored and humbled with this recognition and to be among the esteemed group of speakers inducted into the Hall of Fame," Anderson said. "HRSW feels like 'my people,' and I appreciate everyone who has attended my presentations over the years."
Since starting E3 in 2005, Anderson has given engaging and actionable presentations to tens of thousands of professionals nationwide. His work has consistently inspired and motivated individuals in various industries. Anderson delivers practical and insightful information with high energy, helping professionals increase effectiveness, enhance productivity and develop leadership skills.
The HRSouthwest Conference, the official state of Texas SHRM Conference, is among the largest regional events for human resource professionals and those who supply products and services to the industry. The conference is held annually in October in Fort Worth.
About e3 Professional Trainers
e3 Professional Trainers is a premier training and development firm dedicated to engaging, equipping and empowering individuals and organizations. Specializing in workplace productivity and employee engagement, e3 offers customized training, personal coaching and keynote presentations that drive meaningful results and help people experience greater personal and professional fulfillment. For additional information about e3, visit e3professionaltrainers.com.
