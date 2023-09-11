HSA For America Helps Small Businesses Save Thousands on Health Benefit Costs

Discover how HSA For America saves small businesses thousands on health benefits! Cut costs, not corners! Tweet this

For years, small businesses and their employees have faced mounting challenges as traditional group health insurance premiums continue to rise unabated. Recognizing this frustration among business owners nationwide, HSA For America offers alternative solutions that empower both employers and employees alike.

Two of the most popular are health sharing - a much more affordable alternative traditional group health insurance plans, and health reimbursement accounts, which help workers purchase their own health insurance in the individual market with tax-free dollars.

The result is significantly reduced costs - for both the employer and the employee.

Advantages of Small Business Group Health Sharing Plans

30 to 50 percent lower monthly premiums compared to traditional group health insurance

No restricted HMO networks; Employees get more freedom to choose their own doctors.

Shared medical expenses among members resulting in reduced overall costs

Flexible enrollment options to suit the specific needs of small businesses

Advantages of HRAs for Small Businesses

Ability to offload a significant portion of health plan costs

Preserves employees' eligibility for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act

Simplified administration and reduced paperwork burdens

Wiley Long, III, President of HSA For America expressed his enthusiasm about these new offerings: "We are excited to provide small businesses with effective alternatives that alleviate financial strain without sacrificing quality healthcare coverage for their employees. Our goal is to empower employers with flexible and affordable options that meet their unique needs."

To help small business owners make informed decisions about their group health plans in all 50 states, HSA For America offers a complimentary plan analysis and personalized recommendations through its team of expert benefits advisors.

To schedule an appointment today or learn more about our services, please visit the HSA For America website, and pick a time.

