HSA Store® celebrates HSA Week, August 26 - 30, with interactive tools and education to simplify health savings accounts (HSAs)

As the annual benefits open enrollment period approaches, it's important that individuals and families understand how an HSA works, and how it can support their health needs and financial goals, no matter what stage of life they're in. Post this

During HSA Week, HSA Store will offer a special discount code good for any online purchase. In addition to serving up savings, HSA Store will share interactive tools and resources that help consumers estimate their healthcare expenses and potential savings, and teach people about HSA eligibility and how to use their account throughout the year, including:

HSA Expense Dashboard – It's important to track HSA expenses for tax, reimbursement and planning purposes, and this easy-to-use tool allows HSA users to quickly and easily organize and track receipts for eligible expenses against the appropriate plan year. This short video demonstrates how easy expense tracking should be.

HSA Tax Savings Calculator™ – An HSA offers a triple tax advantage that makes these accounts an attractive financial tool, as well as a health benefit. This interactive tax calculator can project potential tax savings based on income and anticipated contributions.

HSA Eligibility List™ – Understanding how tax-free HSA funds can be spent is just as important as understanding the savings potential. This comprehensive, searchable eligibility list allows HSA users to determine if the products and services they need to support individual and family health are considered eligible for reimbursement with tax-free funds.

HSA Style Finder – An HSA offers flexibility and value for all lifestyles and financial situations. Consumers can use this HSA Style Finder to assess their needs and learn how they can benefit from enrolling in an HSA.

Visit HSAstore.com to learn more about tax-free healthcare accounts or to shop for health products by brand or health condition, or take time to learn about HSA Week from HealthEquity.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax healthcare accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, HSA Store, 651-230-9192, [email protected], www.hsastore.com

SOURCE HSA Store