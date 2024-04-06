HSA's Art Is Therapy Festival Returns for Second Year featuring TaylorMade Band, The Melters, Carolyn's Dance Land; set for April 27

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announces the return of the Art Is Therapy Festival, an event that further promotes the agency's adoption of arts as one of its integrated health care, evidence-based prevention, communications, and treatment strategies to help serve and educate the community and persons with co-occurring disorders and developmental disabilities. The Art is Therapy Festival is free and open to the public on Saturday, April 27, at the Monroe Downtown River Market at 1 p.m.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A Sizer said "the vision I shared with the people in Louisiana's Delta is happening."
"We are making lives better across race, class, political ideology, and faith utilizing truth, trust, innovation, and results. We understand the isms of the past and the current," Dr. Sizer said. "We just don't let them get in the way of us achieving our regional vision and mission. We are after measurable, improved population health outcomes and the reduction of negative social determinants of health."
According to the Americans for the Arts, 69 percent of the United States population believe the arts "lift me beyond everyday experiences," 73 percent feel the arts give them "pure pleasure to experience and participate in," and 81 percent say the arts are a "positive experience in a troubled world."
NEDHSA's Director of Prevention & Wellness Dr. Avius Carroll said, "arts serve as a portal of expression and can be shared in many forms."
"We want to showcase all facets of arts and use it to strengthen resiliency and build positive, protective factors for our youth and families to thrive," Dr. Carroll said.
The event will feature The TaylorMade Band, The Melters band, Carolyn's Dance Land, a DJ, art vendors, art activities, yoga, line dancing, herbal teas, a health fair, food trucks, karaoke, and more. The event is alcohol-free and family and pet-friendly.
Dr. Sizer said the work NEDHSA has been doing for 10 years in the region has been intentional to help make "Northeast Louisiana a regional creative hub, a preferred destination that will generate much-needed regional economic development, diversity, job creation, and more."
"As I continue to remind regional, state, and national leaders, that outside of New Orleans, we want Northeast Louisiana to be the second creative hub in Louisiana," Dr. Sizer said. "As the region's state safety-net human services provider and innovative catalyst, we are well on our way to becoming just that."
To learn more about NEDHSA Art is Therapy Festival, please visit artistherapy2024.eventbrite.com
DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973
