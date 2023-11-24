HSO Canada transfers all Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central clients to Endeavour Solutions Inc.

We want to thank our many long-standing and recent clients for their trust and partnership and our employees as we believe they will be in good hands with Endeavour who is well suited to support the Microsoft GP and Dynamics 365 Business Central practice. Jeffrey Hunt, ERP Director, HSO Canada. Post this

"We want to thank our many long-standing and recent clients for their trust and partnership and our employees as we believe they will be in good hands with Endeavour who is well suited to support the Microsoft GP and Dynamics 365 Business Central practice. This agreement will help HSO remain focused on our enterprise ERP customers in our Dynamics 365 Finance and Syspro practices," Jeffrey Hunt, ERP Director, HSO Canada.

"This addition of clients and consulting resources from a customer-centric firm like HSO helps to further strengthen the scale, technical depth, and geographic reach that Endeavour can extend to its clients across Canada and the United States," Madhu Vajpey, CEO, Endeavour Solutions.

"We are pleased to have a great team that is able to serve our on-premise legacy Dynamics GP and NAV users, as well as help these same clients move to the cloud with Microsoft Business Central when they are ready" Terry Sunderland, President & COO, Endeavour Solutions.

About Endeavour:

Endeavour Solutions is a Gold Microsoft Solutions Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications focusing on implementations, upgrades, development, data analytics, training and support for the cloud-centric Dynamics 365 Platform including, Business Central (ERP), Customer Experience (CRM), Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Power Apps, and Azure. With offices in Toronto, Halifax, Vancouver, MontrIal, Edmonton, and London, Canada, their consultants support more than 900 active clients throughout North America including clients using Dynamics GP and Dynamics NAV.

Endeavour operates three key Go-To-Market banners, Endeavour Solutions, Purely CRM, and GP Support North. Over the years, Endeavour has been named multiple times to the Microsoft President's Club – The top 5% of Microsoft Partners Worldwide. www.endeavoursolutions.ca

About HSO:

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance.

HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Cloud.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,300 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide and Winner of the 2023 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for D365 Finance.

For more information, please visit our website www.hso.com

Media Contact

Scott Jorgens, Director Marketing, Endeavour Solutions Inc., 1 905-542-2139 232, [email protected], https://www.endeavoursolutions.ca/businesscentral

Kristin McLaughlan, Marketing Director, HSO Canada, 1 866-740-2424, [email protected], https://www.hso.com

SOURCE Endeavour Solutions Inc.