HSP Group Joins the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Community Program

"HSP Group's inclusion in the Vendor Marketing Program aligns with our commitment to offering Alliance members a competitive advantage by providing value-added global expansion resources," said Tom Takasaki, Practice Leader for BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network. "We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need."

Randy Worzala, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at HSP Group, commented: "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the BDO Alliance USA and help companies looking to expand outside of the United States. Combining the Alliance's reach and HSP's deep understanding of global expansion will offer immense value to businesses navigating complex international markets."

About HSP Group

HSP Group is a leader in global expansion, providing extensive solutions that help companies streamline their international operations. From entity setup and compliance to EoR, payroll, and HR management, HSP offers solutions that support global growth, with a focus on improving the client experience and maintaining regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, HSP serves clients worldwide.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining a competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Learning Vendor Programs include non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation.

[email protected]

