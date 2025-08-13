HSP Group Launches New Practice to Support Venture Capital-Backed Technology Companies Expand Globally

"The number of fast-growing VC-backed tech firms needing global expansion support is accelerating rapidly—and our specialized practice delivers the solutions they need." — Randy Worzala, Co-Founder, HSP Group Post this

"Venture-backed tech companies operate in a fast-paced, high-stakes environment where global expansion is both an opportunity and a challenge," said Larry Harding, Founder & CEO of HSP Group. "Our VC/Technology Practice is purpose-built to help these innovators overcome hurdles, scale appropriately within international markets, and achieve sustainable growth."

The practice integrates HSP Group's proprietary GateWay software platform and related applications with as-needed advisory services, offering customized solutions for each customer and their unique needs. Early adopters have praised GateWay for its ability to streamline cross-border operations, enabling them to focus on innovation and market leadership.

"In 2024, the total amount of venture capital invested in US companies was more than $200 billion, a 30% increase over the previous year, driven largely by significant investment growth in AI related companies, which accounted for nearly half of the total deal value, and nearly 80% of this total financing was invested in companies based in Silicon Valley and the other Top 10 metropolitan technology markets" said Randy Worzala. "With preliminary data through the first half of 2025 indicating that the full year should exceed 2024, it's clear that the number of fast-growing VC-backed tech firms needing help with their global expansion needs is accelerating rapidly. HSP Group and its specialized VC/Technology practice was created to better promote and provide superior, cost-effective solutions that meet the specialized needs of this dynamic market."

