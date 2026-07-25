HSS Medical Supply Bags Prestigious NDC Fast Track Award for Outstanding Growth and Operational Efficiency

HSS Medical Supply has been honored with NDC Inc.'s prestigious Fast Track Award for exceptional growth and operational efficiency less than a year after its launch. The recognition highlights the company's rapid expansion, AI-powered distribution platform, and commitment to delivering reliable, customer-focused medical supply solutions to healthcare providers.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSS Medical Supply has been honored with the annual Fast Track Award from NDC Inc. The award, presented at NDC's annual conference, recognizes the distributor member that demonstrated the strongest rapid growth and operational efficiency over the past year.

HSS Medical Supply officially launched operations on November 1st, 2025, under founders Peter McCann and Patrick Kiss. The family-owned company supplies medical products, equipment, and pharmaceuticals. Earning NDC's Fast Track Award highlights the company's ability to rapidly scale distribution operations while maintaining a firm focus on service quality.

"HSS Medical Supply was built around a feeling I've carried since I was a kid going to work with my dad, that sense of being welcome and part of something that stays with you," said Peter McCann, Co-Founder of HSS Medical Supply. "Most of our people have lived that same culture in this industry, so we didn't have to recreate it. We just had to re-ignite it. That's what makes this more than a company, it's a family. This award is a testament to our customer-centric approach driven by trust, personal relationships, and advanced fulfillment technology." he added.

HSS Medical Supply carries over 20,000 product SKUs. The full-line wholesale distributor has an inventory spanning medical-surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, laboratory products, and durable medical equipment (DME).

HSS Medical Supply launched a robust, AI-enabled customer portal to support its rapid growth and drive operational efficiency. The distribution company aims to provide best-in-class pricing. The digital platform makes ordering and checkout seamless for healthcare providers. This technology allows busy physician practices to effortlessly reorder critical supplies, fully backed by a dedicated customer support team.

HSS Medical Supply has a dual online-offline approach. It employs a team of sales representatives with decades of industry expertise. The team provides hands-on ordering support, dedicated product sourcing, and immediate problem-solving. This personal approach ensures that medical practices always remain well-stocked and do not lose focus on patient care.

About the NDC Fast Track Award

The NDC Fast Track Award is an annual recognition presented by NDC Inc. during its national conference. The award celebrates independent medical supply distributors that demonstrate extraordinary growth rates, supply chain performance, and operational management. The jury evaluates contenders on fulfillment accuracy, delivery speed, and business expansion over twelve months. The award felicitates a distributor as a leading performer within NDC's nationwide network. By combining efficient AI ordering technology with a firm commitment to trust and personal relationships, HSS Medical Supply has proven that customer-focused service drives top-tier performance.

About HSS Medical Supply

HSS Medical Supply is a family-owned medical distribution company based in Long Island, New York. HSS provides wholesale medical-surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, laboratory products, and equipment. Founded in November 2025 by Peter McCann and Patrick Kiss, the company combines an advanced AI-enabled ordering portal with experienced sales professionals to deliver best-in-class pricing and relationship-driven service. The award marks a major milestone in the company's mission to keep physician practices stocked, efficient, and focused on patient care. Interested clients can look up the complete catalog on the official website or send an email to [email protected] to get assistance.

Media Contact

Peter McCann, HSS Medical Supply, 1 833-477-1001, [email protected], https://hssmedicalsupply.com/

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SOURCE HSS Medical Supply