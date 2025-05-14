HTVRONT Unveils LOKLiK iPaint: The AI-Powered Painting Machine That Makes Mastering Art Easy for Everyone

HTVRONT unveil LOKLiK iPaint, the world's first AI-powered painting machine, designed to make personalized artwork accessible to everyone.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HTVRONT and its sister brand LOKLiK jointly announced the launch of LOKLiK iPaint — the world's first AI-powered painting machine, designed to bring high-quality, paint-by-numbers artistry into every home. This innovative painting machine transforms digital images into vivid, hand-painted works using smart algorithms and interchangeable tools, making personalized painting easier and more accessible than ever before. LOKLiK iPaint is coming soon to Kickstarter in June: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/htvront/ipaint-the-worlds-first-ai-powered-painting-machine?ref=5dvmv2

Crafted for art enthusiasts, beginners, and families alike, LOKLiK iPaint transforms the way people experience creativity. At its core, LOKLiK iPaint is an AI-powered painting machine that connect to a laptop and instantly converts photos into vivid paintings in minutes using a simple, intuitive app. It uses advanced algorithms and a host of pen and paintbrush attachments, to recreate images in rich, detailed color, eliminating the skill barrier and time consuming process of traditional painting.

Designed to bring the joy of art to everyday life, LOKLiK iPaint offers fully automated sketch generation paired with an intelligent color guide, making every project a masterpiece. Even those with no prior artistic experience can produce detailed, professional-level artwork effortlessly using this AI-powered, auto-drawing tool. Along with the intuitive Smart Color Guide and numerical color coding, each stroke becomes a simple step towards artistic expression.

LOKLiK iPaint unlocks endless creative possibilities with access to a rich collection of free templates across multiple themes—from serene landscapes to fun animals, powerful portraits to striking abstract art. Users can even personalize their work with a wide variety of hand-lettered fonts available in the LOKLiK IdeaStudio, building a customized gallery that reflects their unique creativity.

"Art should be enjoyable, not intimidating. With LOKLiK iPaint, our goal is to break down the barriers between people and their creativity. Whether you're creating a gift, decorating your home, or just unwinding after a long day, we wanted everyone to feel the magic of making something beautiful with their own hands." Herman, Founder of HTVRONT&LOKLiK.

Recognized internationally for its innovation, LOKLiK iPaint has already earned prestigious accolades, including the Asia Design Prize, the A'Design Award & Competition (Italy A' Award), and honors from the International Design Awards, highlighting its breakthrough contribution to creative technology. However, LOKLiK iPaint isn't just about painting—it opens the door to a world of artistic exploration. Users can move beyond traditional digital oil paintings to create wooden board art, custom greeting cards, embroidery guides, and educational projects, making it the ultimate tool for home decor, gift-giving, and creative family activities.

Combining AI technology, effortless design, and the relaxing nature of traditional crafting, LOKLiK iPaint redefines what it means to create art. Now, anyone can unleash their creativity effortlessly. LOKLiK iPaint is available now for pre-order exclusively through its website. Early supporters can take advantage of special pricing and exclusive offers. For additional product information, visit the landing page here: https://www.ipaint.htvront.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=lp&utm_campaign=ipaint&utm_id=landingpage

Media Contact

LOKLIK INC, LOKLIK INC, 1 +1 855-908-0870 99201-0508, [email protected], https://www.htvront.com/

SOURCE LOKLiK