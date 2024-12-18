Huarpe Minera LLC Announces the Launch of HuarpeToken: Gold Mining Investment with SEC Compliance and Ethereum Blockchain Technology

HuarpeToken, Gold Mining Investment with SEC Compliance and Ethereum Blockchain Technology Post this

Introducing HuarpeToken

HuarpeToken www.HuarpeToken.com, is a security token compliant with SEC Regulation S, Exception Rule 506(b) and (c), and Rule 144. This token is backed by 43-101 certified gold mining rights Certification, providing fractional ownership of physical gold reserves. By utilizing blockchain technology, HuarpeToken ensures regulatory compliance while offering transparent and secure transactions.

Key Features of HuarpeToken

• Backed by Physical Gold Rights: Each HuarpeToken represents fractional ownership of physical gold reserves, eliminating the need for storage or handling.

• Liquidity and Accessibility: HuarpeTokens can be transferred using any compatible ERC20 wallet and will be traded on blockchain exchanges, providing 24/7 liquidity.

• Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures transparent ownership records and secure transactions, with regular audits verifying the gold backing.

• Regulatory Compliance: Adheres to SEC Regulation S, Exception Rule 506(b) and (c), and Rule 144, making it available to US accredited investors, non-US persons, and for private placements.

• Stable Value: Gold has historically maintained or increased its value over time, providing stability in volatile markets.

Specifications

• Name: HuarpeToken

• Symbol: HRP

• Issued: 1,350,000,000 HRP (1.35 Billion HRP)

• Contract Address: 0xebba1b74b7197f8d75282a8bfdcf600bff2b2906

The token's smart contract can be verified on Etherscan and Ethplorer.

Use Cases

• Diversification: Add gold mining exposure to your investment portfolio without the hassle of physical ownership.

• Hedging: Protect against currency devaluation, inflation, or geopolitical risks.

• Global Accessibility: Investors worldwide can participate, breaking down geographical barriers.

• Collateral: Use HuarpeToken as collateral for loans or other financial transactions.

Wallet Compatibility

Any standard wallet capable of managing Ethereum ERC20 custom tokens can receive, hold, and send HuarpeToken. Popular wallets like Trust Wallet and MetaMask are supported. However, major exchanges like Binance, ByBit, Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitfinex are currently not suitable for HuarpeToken until they accept to list it.

Ethereum Blockchain and Its Ecosystem

HuarpeToken operates on the Ethereum Ethereum.org blockchain, which holds 66% of the $231 billion Total Stored Value (TVL) Coinmarketcap across all blockchains as of today. Ethereum's platform supports smart contracts and decentralized applications, making it the industry standard adopted by major entities like Binance, Microsoft, and the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Ethereum Alliance.

About Huarpe Minera LLC

Huarpe Minera LLC, based in Miami Beach, Florida, is a leader in innovation within the natural resources and blockchain technology sectors. The team includes Juan Leandro Pereyra, President; Alfonso Antonio Lujan, VP; Hugo César Bettaglio, Consultant; José Luis Salinas, Sales; Daniel Horacio Gallino, Business Development; Dra. Rosaria Martone, Legal Advisor; and Eduardo G. Chapeta, Technology Advisor and Supplier.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Huarpe Minera LLC

www.HuarpeToken.com

71 Street Suite 510, Miami Beach, Florida 33141, USA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 315 605 8494

Media Contact

Juan Leandro Pereyra, HuarpeToken LLC, 1 315 605 8494, [email protected], www.HuarpeToken.com

SOURCE HuarpeToken LLC