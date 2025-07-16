Hubble Launches World's First Global BLE Finding Network

"Consumer networks proved what's possible, but businesses were left out." said Alex Haro, co-founder of Hubble. "We're giving them a powerful alternative with global visibility, zero infrastructure, and full ownership of their data." Post this

"Consumer networks proved what's possible, but businesses were left out." said Alex Haro, co-founder of Hubble. "We're giving them a powerful alternative with global visibility, zero infrastructure, and full ownership of their data."

The Hubble BLE Finding Network leverages nearly 100 million passive scanners across gateways, smartphones, and partner infrastructure; powered by low-cost BLE chips already embedded in billions of devices. This extensive network covers homes, cities, transit systems, and industrial sites, enabling comprehensive global asset tracking for enterprises.

Key Features:

Global Reach: Real-time bluetooth discovery via 88+ million scanners worldwide.

Data Ownership: Maintain full enterprise control with no closed systems or vendor lock-in.

Infrastructure-Free: Activate tracking with existing BLE devices, no hardware required.

Robust Security: Protect data with encryption, rotating IDs, and verified endpoints.

Developer Friendly: Enable seamless integration with open SDKs and APIs.

Enterprise Use Cases:

Asset Tracking: Monitor tools, inventory, and equipment globally.

Fleet Management: Track assets in transit, on job sites, or in the field.

Temperature Monitoring: Instantly track temperature with BLE sensor tags

Workplace Safety: Locate badges and wearables in hazardous environments.

Equipment Sharing: Gain visibility and usage insights across distributed teams.

The Hubble's BLE Network is now live and available for commercial deployment, including developer tools and onboarding support. To learn more or apply for access, visit https://hubble.com.

In March 2024, Hubble made history with the first-ever Bluetooth connection to space. With a 60-satellite constellation planned by 2028, the company aims to connect one billion devices worldwide.

About Hubble:

Founded in 2021, Hubble is creating the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth network, delivering global connectivity without cellular infrastructure. Backed by experts in radio frequency, aerospace, engineering, and industrial IoT, Hubble enables real-time, low-power connections that unlock new possibilities across industries worldwide.

