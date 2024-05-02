Hubble Network Achieves First Ever Bluetooth Connection to Space

"Our mission to build the world's first truly global, cost-effective, and battery-efficient network has taken a significant leap forward with this technological breakthrough," said Alex Haro, co-founder. "We have disproved thousands of skeptics who claimed what we're attempting was impossible." Post this

"Our mission to build the world's first truly global, cost-effective, and battery-efficient network has taken a significant leap forward with this technological breakthrough," said Alex Haro, co-founder and CEO. "By showcasing that we can send signals directly from Bluetooth chips and receive them in space over 600km away, we have disproved thousands of skeptics who claimed what we're attempting was impossible."

The successful satellite launches mark a critical stride toward Hubble's vision of a universally connected world. Hubble Network is now actively working with pilot customers across diverse sectors, including consumer devices, construction and infrastructure, supply chain and logistics, agriculture, oil and gas, and defense, to unlock the vast potential of BLE-based remote monitoring, asset tracking and many more untapped possibilities.

"Our innovative approach allows existing Bluetooth-enabled devices to be retrofitted to transmit data to the Hubble Network without any hardware modifications, ushering in a new era of connectivity," said Ben Wild, co-founder and CTO. "With nearly five billion Bluetooth devices sold annually, our network has the potential to significantly impact numerous fields by making global connectivity accessible, low-power, and affordable."

The company is committed to further expanding its satellite network to increase the capacity and frequency of satellite flybys, supporting its mission to build a secure network that is not only global but also cost-effective and battery-efficient.

