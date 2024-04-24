HubSpot Names Zuper an Essential App for Customer Service in 2024

It is an honor to be included in the HubSpot Essential Apps for Customer Service as the only field service management solution, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to empower businesses to streamline and scale their operations. Post this

"Our mission is to help organizations grow better by aligning the success of their business with the success of their customers," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Connecting our software with essential apps that service teams can use to exceed expectations and optimize processes along the entire customer journey is a big part of that mission, and we're pleased to include Zuper as part of the HubSpot Essential Apps."

"From the start, Zuper has prioritized creating the most flexible and customizable field service management solution that integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRM software like HubSpot," said Anand Subbaraj, Zuper CEO. "It is an honor to be included in the HubSpot Essential Apps for Customer Service as the only field service management solution, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to empower businesses to streamline and scale their operations."

For more information and an overview of Zuper's capabilities as a HubSpot Essential App for Customer Service, click here.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and configurable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

