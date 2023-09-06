Huddle Business Capital Names Jennifer Vanderveen to Lead Vendor Financing Division

I am excited to join the Huddle Business Capital team and look forward to helping strengthen the company's position in the vendor financing sector Tweet this

"I am excited to join the Huddle Business Capital team and look forward to helping strengthen the company's position in the vendor financing sector," said Ms. Vanderveen, adding, "We have the systems and lending resources to help vendors move more inventory while providing their customers with a convenient, quick, and hassle-free financing experience at every step."

About Huddle Business Capital

Huddle Business Capital is an independently owned and operated business funding company providing small and middle-market companies with streamlined loan and financing solutions through its network of top-tier lenders. The company's funding playbook includes equipment financing, equipment leasing, working capital loans, equipment vendor financing, business lines of credit, commercial financing, and franchise financing. Derek Abel and Tamara McCourt, CCE, CLFP, founded Huddle Business Capital. For more information, visit https://huddlebc.com/.

