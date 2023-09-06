Huddle Business Capital Names Jennifer Vanderveen to Lead Vendor Financing Division

Addition of industry veteran underscores Huddle Business Capital's commitment to helping equipment vendors nationwide increase sales with financing
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Huddle Business Capital, a fast-growing independent business funding company that serves small businesses and middle-market companies nationwide, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Jennifer Vanderveen, who will serve as Vice President of Sales for its Vendor Division. In this role, Ms. Vanderveen will oversee Huddle Business Capital's vendor sales channel, align efforts to attract and retain equipment vendors nationwide, and structure custom-tailored financing solutions for the company's vendor partners.
"Jennifer is an excellent hire for our company as we continue to grow our equipment vendor financing division," said Derek Abel, Co-Founder of Huddle Business Capital. "She brings close to 15 years of experience working with vendors in various industries, including construction, industrial machinery, manufacturing, and forestry. Her industry expertise, strategic financing insight, and proven ability to effectively manage a vast network of vendor relationships will be invaluable to our vendor partners and their customers."
"I am excited to join the Huddle Business Capital team and look forward to helping strengthen the company's position in the vendor financing sector," said Ms. Vanderveen, adding, "We have the systems and lending resources to help vendors move more inventory while providing their customers with a convenient, quick, and hassle-free financing experience at every step."
About Huddle Business Capital
Huddle Business Capital is an independently owned and operated business funding company providing small and middle-market companies with streamlined loan and financing solutions through its network of top-tier lenders. The company's funding playbook includes equipment financing, equipment leasing, working capital loans, equipment vendor financing, business lines of credit, commercial financing, and franchise financing. Derek Abel and Tamara McCourt, CCE, CLFP, founded Huddle Business Capital. For more information, visit https://huddlebc.com/.
