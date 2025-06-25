Hudson Court Reporting Expands Presence with New California Office

Hudson Court Reporting opens a new California office, expanding access to court reporting, legal videography, and litigation support services on the West Coast.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hudson Court Reporting & Video, a premier provider of court reporting and litigation support services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in California. This expansion is part of the company's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to clients nationwide. The California office further strengthens Hudson's national footprint and ensures their services are more accessible to clients on the West Coast.

About the New California Office:

Hudson's new office is strategically located in the heart of California, providing comprehensive court reporting services to attorneys, law firms, and businesses throughout the state. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly experienced professionals, the office is prepared to support various legal proceedings, including depositions, hearings, and arbitrations.

Key Features of Hudson's New Office:

Comprehensive Legal Services: From certified court reporting to legal videography, interpreting, and transcription, Hudson offers a full suite of services tailored to the needs of the legal community. Their specialized offerings include:

State-of-the-Art Technology: The new office is fully equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure high-quality service delivery, including real-time reporting and video conferencing solutions that support both remote and in-person legal proceedings.





Convenient Location: The office is located in a central California area, making it easy for legal professionals to access services in person or remotely.

Why Hudson Court Reporting?

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Hudson Court Reporting has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and professionalism. Their team of highly skilled court reporters, legal videographers, and interpreters has consistently provided accurate, timely, and dependable services to clients across the United States.

25+ Years of Experience: Since its founding in 1998, Hudson has grown from a small local business into a nationally recognized provider of court reporting services. Their extensive experience allows them to handle complex legal matters with precision and professionalism.





has grown from a small local business into a nationally recognized provider of court reporting services. Their extensive experience allows them to handle complex legal matters with precision and professionalism. National Reach, Local Expertise: While Hudson serves clients nationwide, their team's deep understanding of local legal practices ensures that they are always aligned with the unique needs of each region, including California .

Client-Centric Approach:

Hudson Court Reporting is deeply committed to ensuring that every client receives the highest level of service. Their customer-centric approach means clients can expect:

Personalized Solutions: Hudson tailors its services to meet the specific needs of each client, whether they require large-scale litigation support or specialized services for unique cases.





Expert Guidance: With decades of industry experience, Hudson's team provides expert guidance to clients throughout the litigation process, offering not only court reporting but also strategic advice on legal technology solutions.





team provides expert guidance to clients throughout the litigation process, offering not only court reporting but also strategic advice on legal technology solutions. Reliability and Accuracy: Hudson's team of professionals is known for their attention to detail and their ability to deliver accurate reports, ensuring that clients can rely on their services in the most high-stakes legal matters.

What Clients Can Expect from Hudson's California Office:

Clients in California will now have easier access to Hudson's full range of services, including:

Flexible scheduling for in-person and remote services

Access to Hudson's certified, experienced court reporters and interpreters

certified, experienced court reporters and interpreters High-quality legal video services for clear and precise documentation of depositions, hearings, and arbitrations

Advanced video conferencing solutions to accommodate hybrid and remote proceedings

About Hudson Court Reporting & Video:

Hudson Court Reporting & Video is a leading provider of court reporting services, video conferencing solutions, and litigation support services. Founded in 1998, Hudson has built a reputation for excellence in the legal industry, serving attorneys, law firms, and businesses across the United States. The company is known for its commitment to accuracy, customer service, and the use of cutting-edge technology.

Hudson Court Reporting & Video looks forward to serving clients in California and nationwide, continuing their tradition of excellence and innovation in court reporting.

