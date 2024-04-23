Hudson, IL BERNINA Dealer Hosts Special Guest, and Event Pricing

Sewing Studio welcomes Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi to largest BERNINA dealer location in Illinois

HUDSON, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA-certified dealer, Sewing Studio, will be hosting a one-day event featuring Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi, the fourth-generation owner of BERNINA. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, starting at noon.

While Sewing Studio has been an authorized BERNINA sales and service dealer for over 35 years, the shop recently moved to a new location that boasts a 20,000 square foot floor plan. This makes it the largest BERNINA dealer in Illinois. The new location opened this past March and owners are excited to continue the celebration with a special visit from Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi.

As a family-owned and operated store itself, Sewing Studio is thrilled to welcome Mr. Ueltschi. Co-owner Amanda Street shared, "We are so excited about Mr. Ueltschi's visit. We had hoped he would be able to visit our shop someday and can't wait to show off the new space!"

During event hours, attendees can receive exclusive in-store savings on BERNINA and bernette products, enjoy a Q&A from Mr. Ueltschi, as well as get their machines signed by him.

There is no fee for this event and all are welcome to attend. For more information, visit Sewing Studio's website or call (309) 485-1010.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Time: 12 PM to 1:30 PM CST

Location: Sewing Studio at 704 S. Broadway St., Hudson, IL 61748

Cost: Free

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

