Hudson Latin Chamber Hosted ELLA 2025, Highlighting Women's Impact in Business, Public Service, and Community Development in New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce (HCLACC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to representing and promoting the interests of Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs and businesses in Hudson County, New Jersey, reaffirmed its commitment to recognizing and empowering women in the Garden State by organizing "ELLA 2025", a special event in honor of International Women's Day (IWD). Held on Tuesday, March 4, at Chart House in Weehawken, NJ, the morning gathering brought together leaders, professionals, and advocates to celebrate the contributions of women across various industries. The event featured Dr. Antonia Novello, the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as U.S. Surgeon General (1990-1993), as the guest of honor, highlighting the significance of female leadership and resilience. Through discussions, recognitions, and networking, HCLACC continues to provide a platform to elevate the voices and achievements of women shaping the future of New Jersey.

With warmth and conviction, Dr. Antonia Novello addressed the women in the audience, offering them heartfelt advice: "Achieve the highest level of education—it is the key to the door of opportunity. As you pursue your education, remember that a well-rounded professional must be humble about what they do not know. No matter how educated you are, never make a decision when you don't fully understand the problem. And always keep in mind: you don't have to be brilliant to succeed. Set goals for yourself, and when you do, make them realistic—then share them with those who believe in you. As you pursue your goals, whenever you encounter a wall, find a way around it if you haven't yet learned how to break through it. Grieve if you must, but don't dwell too long on your tough moments, or they may end up ruling your emotions forever."

"Do not deny your roots as you climb the ladder of success. Because if you deny your roots, you have no integrity—you have given up your dignity. Nothing is worth the cost of your integrity, your reputation, or your self-esteem. If you cannot honor the racial, cultural, moral, and social values inherited from your ancestors, how can you demand it from others? Remember, people without knowledge of their origins or culture are like a tree without roots—they will fall," expressed Dr. Novello, who last year published her autobiography titled 'Duty Calls: Lessons Learned from an Unexpected Life of Service', in which she shares experiences and lessons from her distinguished career in public health.

Heidi Castrillón, President and CEO of the Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce (HCLACC), underscored the importance of ELLA 2025 and the transformative power of women uplifting one another in a state as business-friendly as New Jersey. "ELLA 2025 is more than just an event—it is a movement that amplifies the voices of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who are shaping the future of business and community development," Castrillón stated. She also expressed her gratitude for the presence of senior executives from the Morris County Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce (MCHACC) and the Fort Lee Regional Chamber of Commerce (FLRCC) at the event, highlighting the strong sense of unity and collaboration among New Jersey's business chambers.

"Today, we celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who are redefining success in unconventional industries. This is more than just a celebration of leadership—it is a movement dedicated to recognizing and empowering women who have broken barriers, redefined industries, and led with courage, resilience, and purpose. In New Jersey, women-owned businesses are growing at an unprecedented rate, outpacing the national average by 32%. Yet, in industries like construction and automotive, women still represent less than 10% of the workforce. Today, we're not just acknowledging this gap; we're bridging it."

"Our remarkable panelists embody resilience. From owning auto body shops to shaping state policies, they've turned challenges into stepping stones. We're fostering innovation. New Jersey ranks 4th nationally in patents granted to women. Our chamber is committed to nurturing this spirit of innovation among Latina entrepreneurs. Let today be a reminder that our voices matter, our leadership is essential, and together, we are unstoppable," added Castrillón.

KEY DISCUSSIONS AT ELLA 2025

ELLA 2025 also featured two impactful panel discussions, addressing critical challenges and opportunities for women in various industries. The first panel, "Women Defining the Future in Unconventional Industries," explored the experiences of women who have broken barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Moderated by Jeanette Prenger, Founder and CEO of ECCO Select, the discussion featured insights from Michele N. Siekerka, Esq., President and CEO of the NJBIA; Adele Rivas, Owner of Koplin Auto Body, LLC; and Kanwal S. Awan, Esq., Co-Chair of the DE&I Committee at Professional Women in Construction New Jersey Chapter. The panel highlighted the importance of mentorship, resilience, and diversity in leadership, encouraging more women to pursue careers in industries where they remain underrepresented.

The second panel, "Empowering Women in Business to Conquer Stress and Anxiety," addressed the growing need to support women's mental health and well-being in professional settings. Moderated by Steve Hirsch, LSW, MSW, MBA, Vice President of IT at the New Jersey Association of Mental Health & Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA), the discussion brought together Angela V. McKnight, New Jersey State Senator; Amanda Medina Forrester, Executive Director of the Office of Minority & Multicultural Health at the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH); and Shauna Moses, Vice President of Public Affairs and Member Services at NJAMHAA. The panel underscored the importance of mental health resources, workplace support systems, and strategies for managing stress, reinforcing the need for businesses and organizations to prioritize women's emotional and psychological well-being in the workplace.

RECOGNIZING POWER, LEADERSHIP, AND EXCELLENCE: ELLA 2025 HONOREES!

DR. ANTONIA NOVELLO, the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as U.S. Surgeon General, was honored with the "Trailblazing Excellence in Public Health Leadership Award" at ELLA 2025 for her lifelong dedication to public health and advocacy for underserved communities. Appointed in 1990, she tackled critical issues such as childhood immunization, tobacco advertising targeting minors, and AIDS awareness, leaving a lasting impact on U.S. health policy. Born in Puerto Rico, she overcame early health challenges to pursue a career in medicine, earning her M.D. from the University of Puerto Rico and specializing in pediatric nephrology. After serving at the National Institutes of Health, she continued her advocacy as New York State Health Commissioner and a UNICEF representative, championing global health initiatives. Her leadership and relentless commitment to health equity have made her a pioneer in public health and an inspiration for future generations.

MICHELE N. SIEKERKA, Esq., President and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), received the "Trailblazer Award for Business & Industry Leadership" at ELLA 2025 for her relentless advocacy in shaping pro-business policies and fostering economic growth in New Jersey. A powerful voice for the business community, she has played a pivotal role in ensuring the state remains competitive and prosperous, influencing legislation and policies that support businesses of all sizes. From boardrooms to public forums, Michele continues to drive initiatives that promote innovation, workforce development, and economic success, solidifying her legacy as a champion for business leadership.

DR. DEBRA L. WENTZ, PhD, President and CEO of NJAMHAA, Inc., was honored with the "Champion of Mental Health Excellence Award" at ELLA 2025 for her three decades of advocacy in mental health and addiction services. She has led initiatives that have improved policies, secured vital funding, and raised awareness about mental health and substance use disorders. In 2001, she launched "Changing Minds, Advancing Mental Health for Hispanics", a groundbreaking program that helped implement cultural diversity training and reduce stigma in underserved communities. As Chair of the Governor's Council on Mental Health Stigma, she actively influences statewide mental health policies and is a recognized media expert in the field. With an extensive academic background, including doctoral degrees from the University of Paris and the University of Connecticut, an Executive MBA from Wharton, and a Bachelor's from Goucher College, Dr. Wentz continues to be a driving force for equity and progress in mental health care.

INGRID ECHEVERRIA, Esq., founder of the Law Office of Ingrid Echeverria, LLC, was honored with the "Distinguished Service in Immigration Law and Advocacy Award" at ELLA 2025 for her unwavering commitment to immigrant rights and access to justice. With over 20 years of experience, she leads a team of 25 professionals across three New Jersey offices, specializing in immigration, family law, domestic violence, and civil litigation. Licensed in New Jersey, Federal District Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court, she has also served as an arbitrator for the NJ State Supreme Court. Known as the "Angel of Migrants," Echeverria is a respected voice in immigration law, frequently appearing on Telemundo and advising organizations like GLACO. Beyond her legal work, she actively supports the community as President of the Salvadoran Parade of New Jersey and a recipient of the National Award for Human Rights Promotion.

JEANETTE PRENGER, Founder and CEO of ECCO Select, was honored with the "Excellence in Technology and Business Leadership Award" at ELLA 2025 for her remarkable contributions to the technology and business sectors. Under her leadership, ECCO Select has grown into a powerhouse, employing over 500 professionals and serving Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies nationwide. A visionary leader and innovator, Jeanette has played a pivotal role in driving business growth, enhancing competitiveness, and shaping corporate strategies. Her influence extends beyond the private sector, impacting government initiatives and industry leadership, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in business and technology.

CARMEN GANDULLA, owner of The C Company LLC, was honored with the "Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Community" at ELLA 2025 for her impactful work in finance, community development, and municipal operations. With a career overseeing budgets exceeding $1.3 billion, she has led initiatives that have distributed over $20 million to nonprofits and affordable housing projects, significantly benefiting underserved communities. As a New Jersey Puerto Rican Commissioner, she is a strong advocate for economic development, diversity, and inclusion, actively serving on boards such as LUPE, the Women's Affordable Housing Network, and NJCU President's Community Advisory Council. Through her leadership in both the public and private sectors, Carmen continues to champion financial empowerment and equitable growth in her community.

ADELE RIVAS, owner of Koplin Auto Body, received the "Outstanding Contribution and Leadership in the Automotive Industry Award" at ELLA 2025 for her remarkable journey of perseverance and leadership in a male-dominated field. Starting as a secretary in 2001, she worked her way up to managing three auto repair shops with 125 employees before returning to Koplin Auto Body, where she and her husband took full ownership with just $600 in capital. Through determination and strategic growth, she transformed the business into a certified, thriving company with 18 employees and partnerships with eight major insurance companies. Beyond her success, Adele is deeply committed to empowering others, often investing in her employees' education to help them build a better future. Her story is a testament to hard work, resilience, and breaking barriers in the automotive industry.

ABOUT ELLA 2025

ELLA 2025 is an event organized by the Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce (HCLACC) in honor of International Women's Day, dedicated to recognizing and empowering women across diverse industries. This highly anticipated gathering brings together influential leaders, professionals, and advocates for thought-provoking panel discussions on critical issues affecting women in business, public service, mental health, and community development. In addition to fostering meaningful dialogue and networking opportunities, ELLA 2025 serves as a platform to honor outstanding women leaders through a prestigious awards ceremony, celebrating their remarkable contributions and leadership in their respective fields. Through this event, HCLACC continues to champion gender equity, leadership, and economic empowerment, reinforcing its commitment to uplifting and supporting women in New Jersey and beyond.

ABOUT THE HUDSON COUNTY LATIN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (HCLACC)

The Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce (HCLACC) is a leading organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for the growth and success of Latin American businesses and professionals in New Jersey. With a strong commitment to economic development, business innovation, and community engagement, HCLACC serves as a vital resource for entrepreneurs, providing essential tools, networking opportunities, and advocacy to help businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive market. The chamber actively works to bridge the gap between government, corporations, and minority-owned businesses, ensuring that Hispanic entrepreneurs have access to funding, education, and policy representation that supports their long-term success.

Beyond business, HCLACC is a driving force for social and economic equity, championing diversity and inclusion initiatives while fostering leadership within the Latin American community. Through signature events like ELLA 2025, mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships, the chamber not only highlights the achievements of Hispanic professionals but also paves the way for future generations. With its headquarters in New Jersey, HCLACC continues to strengthen the economic and cultural fabric of the region, making it a pillar of opportunity, innovation, and empowerment for Latin American businesses and leaders.

