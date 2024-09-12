Hudson Logistix Launches GreenRoute, Transforming Logistics for Cannabis & Perishables

"We are excited to introduce GreenRoute Logistix, a game-changer in logistics. Our goal is to set a new benchmark in excellence for cannabis and perishable goods, providing unparalleled care and efficiency," says Emerson Clark, Vice President of Logistics at Hudson Logistix. Post this

"We are excited to introduce GreenRoute Logistix, a game-changer in the logistics landscape," says Emerson Clark, Vice President of Logistics at Hudson. "Our specialized focus on the cannabis and perishable goods sectors allows us to offer tailored services that address the unique demands and regulatory requirements of these sectors. At GreenRoute, our goal is to set a new benchmark in logistics excellence, providing our clients with unparalleled care and efficiency."

Emerson Clark brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to his role, transitioning seamlessly from a distinguished hockey career to the logistics industry. Clark's impressive hockey journey included stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by a successful tenure with their affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies. Over the next seven years, he made his mark in both the ECHL and AHL, earning accolades with teams like the Toledo Walleye and serving as a captain of the Jacksonville Icemen. After retiring from hockey, Clark transitioned to professional lacrosse with the Buffalo Bandits, where he recently celebrated a championship win. Now, as a logistics expert, Clark channels his strategic vision and leadership skills to drive success at Hudson and GreenRoute.

GreenRoute Logistix offers unmatched knowledge and commitment to service. With an in-depth understanding of the complexities involved in handling cannabis products and perishable goods.

Key features of GreenRoute Logistix include:

Specialized Expertise: Deep industry knowledge tailored specifically to the cannabis and perishable goods sectors.

Flexible Transport Solutions: LTL and TL services using a versatile range of vehicles equipped to handle temperature-sensitive cargo with exceptional accuracy.

Secure Facilities: High-security storage and transport solutions to guarantee the safety and compliance of cannabis products.

Compliance Assurance: Rigorous adherence to regulatory standards and protocols to support seamless operations in regulated industries.

Innovative Technologies: Cutting-edge logistics technologies that address the unique challenges faced by high-demand sectors.

GreenRoute Logistix is now operational and ready to support businesses across Canada in navigating the complexities of logistics in the cannabis and perishable goods industries. With a focus on reliability and excellence, GreenRoute is set to become the trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their supply chain and delivery processes.

For more information about GreenRoute Logistix and how it can enhance your logistics operations, please visit www.hudsonlogistix.com/greenroute-logistix or email us at [email protected].

About GreenRoute Logistix

GreenRoute Logistix, a dedicated brand under Hudson Logistix, specializes in providing exceptional logistics solutions for the cannabis and perishable goods industries across Canada. Leveraging extensive industry expertise and innovative technologies, GreenRoute is committed to ensuring the safe, compliant, and timely delivery of products, setting new standards in logistics excellence.

Media Contact

LIZ SILVA, HUDSON LOGISTIX FREIGHT SERVICES, 1 833-208-8500, [email protected], https://hudsonlogistix.com/greenroute-logistix/

SOURCE HUDSON LOGISTIX FREIGHT SERVICES