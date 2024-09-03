Hudson Valley Eye Associates | OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Phillip J. Calenda to Their Esteemed Team

"I am excited to join Hudson Valley Eye Associates | OCLI Vision and contribute to its mission of providing outstanding eye care to our community," said Dr. Calenda. Post this

His extensive clinical experience covers a broad range of ocular disorders, including cataracts, glaucoma, macular and retinal conditions, eye infections, dry eye syndrome, and ocular complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure. Dr. Calenda completed his Ophthalmology Residency and Transitional Internship at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center in New York. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Fordham University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

A Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Calenda has been a prominent voice in the field, lecturing for the New York State Ophthalmological Society and appearing in various media outlets. His former roles as Medical and Surgical Director for several LASIK centers further highlight his extensive expertise. Over his 26-year career in private practice, he has performed thousands of successful cataract and LASIK procedures.

Dr. Calenda, who was raised locally and now resides in Briarcliff Manor with his family, is excited to contribute to the Hawthorne Eye Care Associates | OCLI Vision community. Outside of his professional work, he enjoys traveling, playing tennis, and running.

"I am excited to join Hudson Valley Eye Associates | OCLI Vision and contribute to its mission of providing outstanding eye care to our community," said Dr. Calenda. "I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals."

For more information about Dr. Phillip J. Calenda and the services offered at Hawthorne Eye Care Associates | OCLI Vision, please visit ocli.net or contact 914-345-3937.

