Hudson Valley NY's Fisch Solutions Ranked #245 on Channel Futures 2026 MSP 501 -- Second Major National Ranking of 2026 for the Hudson Valley Managed IT Firm

"When you build a company for two decades in one region, the temptation to sell to a national roll-up is constant," said Jason Fisch, Founder and President of Fisch Solutions Post this

Fisch Solutions came in ahead of hundreds of national and regional firms while remaining 100 percent independently and locally owned, operating with an in-house Hudson Valley team from its New Windsor headquarters.

"When you build a company for two decades in one region, the temptation to sell to a national roll-up is constant," said Jason Fisch, Founder and President of Fisch Solutions. "Every year we get calls. Every year the answer is no. Being ranked #245 on the MSP 501 while staying independent and locally owned — that is exactly the outcome we have been building toward. Orange County and the Hudson Valley deserve a top-tier managed services partner that answers to its clients, not to a private equity fund three states away."

A twenty-year Hudson Valley story

Founded in 2006 by Jason Fisch at age 15, Fisch Solutions has grown into the largest independent managed IT services and cybersecurity firm in the Hudson Valley. The company serves clients across Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, and the broader Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester county footprint, extending into Bergen, Passaic, and Fairfield counties across New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company's service portfolio includes managed IT, 24/7 SOC-monitored cybersecurity, artificial intelligence integration, VoIP business phone systems, Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud solutions, low-voltage and structured cabling, and compliance support for HIPAA, CMMC, the New York SHIELD Act, and cyber insurance underwriting requirements.

Fisch Solutions maintains a 99.2 percent client satisfaction score across 131 client reviews over the last six months, compared to a 75.4 percent industry benchmark.

Two lists, two independent measures of the same story

Each of the two 2026 recognitions measures a different dimension of the business:

Channel Futures MSP 501 (#245 globally) — measures overall managed services operational excellence, recurring revenue quality, cybersecurity depth, and technology stack maturity. Zayo Group holds the #1 spot on the 2026 list, with TPx, Abacus, Expedient, and New Era rounding out the top five.

CRN 2026 Managed Service Provider 500 — Pioneer 250 — Fisch Solutions' second consecutive year of placement in the Pioneer 250, which recognizes the most forward-thinking MSPs serving the small and midmarket segment.

"Every one of these rankings measures growth, but we are just as proud of what did not change while that growth happened," Fisch added. "We are still independent. We are still locally owned. Our team is still 100 percent in-house Hudson Valley. And our clients still get to talk to the same people they signed with — not a call center in another country."

About Fisch Solutions

Fisch Solutions is the Hudson Valley's largest and most awarded independent managed IT and cybersecurity firm, headquartered in New Windsor, New York. The company delivers managed IT services, 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, AI integration, VoIP business phone systems, cloud solutions, structured cabling, and compliance support to small and midsize businesses across the Hudson Valley and the tri-state area. Founded in 2006, Fisch Solutions is one of the region's few remaining independent, locally owned managed services providers of scale.

For more information or to book a free assessment, visit https://fischsolutions.com or call the New Windsor, NY office sales line at 845.896.1800.

Full announcement: https://fischsolutions.com/fisch-solutions-msp-501-2026-ranked-245-newburgh-ny-msp/

Media Contact

Jason Fisch, Fisch Solutions, 1 8452370000, [email protected], https://fischsolutions.com

SOURCE Fisch Solutions