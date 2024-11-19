HudsonLake Names Jim Scott Polsinelli Chief Creative Officer

"HudsonLake has always been a leader in design. With Jim Scott's proven success in multi-media and large-scale campaigns, we're ensuring our clients continue to benefit from the highest level of innovative counsel and ever-evolving creative solutions." Post this

Polsinelli joins HudsonLake with more than 25 years of industry experience, having previously held leadership roles at other leading firms including Marathon Strategies, DDC Public Affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton and Ogilvy Worldwide. As an award-winning creative, he has architected and managed high-profile digital and traditional campaigns in the advocacy and public affairs space. Polsinelli will be instrumental in driving the firm's creative strategy and ensuring continued success for client partners.

"I am thrilled and honored to join HudsonLake, a firm I've admired for many years," said Polsinelli. "The opportunity to work with top global brands and such a highly talented team, known for their innovative approaches and commitment to client success, is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and helping clients achieve their goals through creative solutions tailored to their unique needs."

With this appointment, former Chief Creative Officer and founder of the firm's creative practice, Stacey Hudson Padova, will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and as a trusted advisor to client partners.

About HudsonLake

HudsonLake is a private, certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), specializing in transformative workplace communications with more than 35 professionals in markets across Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and the Pacific Northwest. Known for unparalleled, in-depth experience, clients turn to the firm for its hands-on approach and expert, senior-level counsel to manage multi-faceted, complex and highly sensitive organizational initiatives. Boasting a full suite of strategic communication and creative services, HudsonLake serves clients from Fortune 50 corporations to regional healthcare providers, industry associations and non-profit organizations throughout the United States. The firm's creative projects have consistently earned accolades from renowned organizations like MarCom and Hermes. For more information, visit HudsonLake.com.

Media Contact

Quinton Crenshaw, HudsonLake, 1 (214) 802-1801, [email protected], https://hudsonlake.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE HudsonLake