Hugh McColl Named Honorary Chair of the 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee

Military veteran and civic leader appointed as Charlotte prepares to host the Games, marking the first time the global event will be held in the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee (MWG27 LOC), in coordination with the International Military Sports Council (CISM), today announced that Hugh McColl, the former chairman and CEO of Bank of America and one of Charlotte's most influential civic leaders, will serve as an Honorary Chair of the Games.

McColl's appointment reflects meaningful support from the business and philanthropic community as the city prepares to host the 8th CISM Military World Summer Games June 25 through July 4, 2027, marking the first time the event will be held in the United States.

A U.S. Marine veteran, McColl's military service remains a defining chapter of his life and leadership. His commitment to service, discipline, and teamwork has shaped both his business career and decades of civic engagement, making his involvement a natural fit for an event that honors the sacrifices and excellence of military athletes from around the world.

The Games will welcome over 10,000 military athletes from up to 142 eligible countries, competing on behalf of their countries in a global celebration of sport, service, and unity. With over 1 million military veterans living across the Carolinas, and an estimated 18 million veterans nationwide, the 10-day event presents an opportunity to bring together one of the country's most deeply rooted military communities as spectators of the Games.

"Hugh McColl represents the very best of Charlotte – leadership, service, and a deep belief in this community," said Ike Belk, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "His willingness to serve as Honorary Chair speaks to the significance of the Games for our region and the opportunity to unite veterans, service members, and families in shared celebration of service and sacrifice."

"The Military World Games place Charlotte on a global stage," said David Koerner, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "Hugh McColl's involvement reflects the level of leadership and commitment required to deliver an event of this scale and significance."

As the previous CEO of Bank of America, McColl helped transform a regional institution into a global financial leader while also championing Charlotte's growth as a major U.S. city.

"The Military World Games represent the highest ideals of service, discipline, and international cooperation," McColl said. "As someone whose life was shaped by military service and occasional sport, I am honored to support this historic event. Hosting the Games in Charlotte and in the Carolinas for the first time in our nation's history is a powerful statement about who we are and what this region stands for."

The Military World Games will bring thousands of athletes, officials, and visitors from nations around the world to the Charlotte region, generating significant economic impact while showcasing the area's culture, hospitality, and commitment to honoring military service, reinforcing its place as a world-class destination capable of hosting international events of scale and significance.

McColl's involvement as Honorary Chair marks a key milestone as planning continues and momentum builds toward what is expected to be one of the most significant international events ever hosted in the Carolinas.

More information about the 2027 Military World Games is available at www.mwg27.com.

About the International Military Sports Council

Founded in 1948, the International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world, dedicated to fostering peace and friendship through sport among the armed forces of its 142 member nations. Guided by its motto, "Friendship through Sport," CISM organizes world-class competitions and events, including the Military World Games, where service members compete at the highest level while promoting mutual respect, solidarity, and international cooperation. Through sport, CISM builds bridges between nations, supports the physical and moral development of military personnel, and contributes to global peacebuilding efforts. To learn more, visit www.milsport.one/.

About the Military World Games LOC

The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee (MWG27 LOC) is the official organizing body responsible for planning, funding, and delivering the 2027 CISM Military World Games in the Carolinas. Established exclusively to host the Games, the LOC oversees all operational, logistical, and strategic aspects of the event, including venue operations, government and military coordination, athlete services, security, and legacy initiatives.

Backed by decades of leadership in elite sport and major international events, the MWG27 LOC works closely with local, state, federal, and military partners to deliver a world-class experience for more than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 nations.

As the lead entity for the 2027 Games, the MWG27 LOC operates in direct alignment with the International Military Sports Council (CISM), the United States Performance Center, and host-city stakeholders to ensure the Military World Games leave a lasting legacy for the Carolinas and the global military community. To learn more, visit www.mwg27.com.

Media Contact

