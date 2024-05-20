Huma.AI Announces Its Joining Microsoft Pegasus Program to Develop Next- Generation AI in Life Sciences

"Our platform accelerates the evidence-generation process from weeks/months to minutes. The time savings allows our customers to focus on their jobs of developing medical treatments to improve people's lives." - Dr. Lana Feng, CEO and Co-Founder of Huma.ai Post this

For more information on this announcement visit huma.ai at https://www.huma.ai

"Our platform accelerates the evidence-generation process from weeks/months to minutes. The time savings allows our customers to focus on their jobs of developing medical treatments to improve people's lives," says Dr. Lana Feng, CEO and Co-Founder of Huma.AI. "Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is a significant acknowledgment of our innovative approach to healthcare and life sciences data. We are excited to accelerate our impact on the industry with the support of Microsoft." Learn more about the Microsoft Pegasus Program here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/startups/pegasus.

Huma.AI leverages recent advancements in AI and generative AI to create a platform that not only ingests vast amounts of both private and public data but does so with unmatched accuracy and transparency. The evidence-generation engine combines cutting-edge natural language processing, large language models, and expert human oversight. It is designed to meet the stringent requirements of life science applications, ensuring that data handling is both secure and compliant with industry standards.

Greg Kostello, CTO and co-founder of Huma.AI adds, "Microsoft has a strong commitment to innovation in healthcare and life sciences. Their support will enhance our scalability and enable us to meet the complex demands of our enterprise clients more effectively."

"We support Huma.AI's mission to bring life science-grade generative AI to pharma and medical device companies," said Sally Ann Frank, Worldwide Lead for Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft for Startups. "Their capabilities address the sector's unique challenges, such as streamlined evidence generation from sensitive and complex data streams and are proving to be helpful for medical affairs and commercial teams to understand health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access."

About Huma.AI

Huma.AI is at the forefront of deploying generative AI for evidence generation in the healthcare and life sciences industry, shortening time to value from weeks to minutes. Founded in 2018 and based in Palo Alto, California, Huma.AI's platform is engineered to revolutionize the way researchers and healthcare providers derive insights from data, facilitating breakthroughs in medical research and operational efficiency. The company is driven by a dedicated team of experts in AI, data science, and the life sciences and is supported by top-tier venture capital investments.

Media Contact

Lana Feng, Huma.ai, 1 (650) 680-5707, [email protected], www.huma.ai

LinkedIn

SOURCE Huma.AI