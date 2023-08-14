Huma.AI: Cited for Generative AI in Life Science Commercial Operations Hype Cycle by Gartner

We are, once again, humbled and honored to be mentioned in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations Tweet this

Today, Life Science organizations are aggressively experimenting with generative AI to help "identify new drug targets, improving clinical site selection, monitoring drug reactions and accelerate marketing content development", to name a few use cases. "In life science commercial operations, the technology is being explored for publication summarization in medical affairs as well as generating market performance insights for sales and marketing business users."

Huma.AI has been named in the Generative AI category. We believe such a recognition highlights Huma.AI's remarkable progress and potential for exponential growth as they empower Life Science organizations to unlock new possibilities applicable to multiple use cases.

According to Gartner, technologies and approaches that leverage advanced analytics and AI for driving commercialization strategies will have a significant impact on Life Science Organizations, enabling them to drive much needed operational efficiency and effectiveness improvements. For example, digital transformation of customer-facing processes has exposed disconnected CRM applications, leaving the customer to be the coordinator of their experience across an organization's points of interaction (POIs).

Huma.AI's unique, expert-in-the-loop GenAI platform, combined with the ability to quickly scale across numerous data sources (including CRMs), is merely the beginning of what can be accomplished.

"We are, once again, humbled and honored to be mentioned in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations," said Huma.AI Co-Founder and CEO Lana Feng. "We feel this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as Huma.AI's commitment to accelerating the development of life-saving medicine and products. Our goal is to further empower Life Sciences' Commercial teams with a state-of-the-art AI environment that drives meaningful transformation."

Gartner disclaimers –

About the Gartner Hype Cycle

"Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals."

About Huma.AI

Co-founded by Lana Feng Ph.D. and Greg Kostello, Huma.AI is a pioneer in generative AI for life sciences. Through its collaboration with OpenAI, Huma.AI deployed its validated GenAI platform to multiple life science clients in Q4 2022, just as ChatGTP took the world by storm. The platform generates intelligence across disparate sources both internal and external, provides privacy and security for clients' private data, and references citations. The name Huma means human plus machine where humans always come first. This "expert-in-the-loop" approach leads to highest accuracy possible.

Huma.AI has garnered tremendous industry recognition. The company currently works with many pharmaceutical and medical device and IVD companies across multiple use cases including medical affairs, commercial operation, clinical development, RWD and post market surveillance. Learn more at https://huma.ai/survey.

