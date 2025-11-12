Humabiologics Expands to Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter to Advance Human Collagen-Based Medical Devices

"Humabiologics is helping shape the next generation of regenerative technologies by using native human biomaterials to bridge the gap between research and patient care," said Dr. Anthony Atala, Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Post this

Founded in Phoenix, Humabiologics began with a mission to provide the first clinically relevant, human-derived materials for regenerative medicine research. After years of building a strong foundation in quality systems and tissue-based biomaterial innovation, the company is now extending its impact beyond research, translating its technology to serve patients directly.

"We started by providing scientists with the first human-based materials for research. Today, we are taking the next step, developing medical devices from the same human collagen that has already helped patients for decades through donated human tissue," said Dr. Mohammad Albanna, Founder and CEO of Humabiologics. "Our expansion to Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter places us at the heart of one of the most vibrant regenerative medicine ecosystems in the country, close to clinical partners, emerging manufacturing talent, and world-class research institutions."

The Winston-Salem site will focus on collaborative product development, clinical translation, and early-stage manufacturing in partnership with regional institutions, including the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM). The location offers proximity to both hospital systems and the specialized workforce pipeline needed for future scale-up.

The expansion aligns with the FDA's broader initiatives to reduce animal testing and promote human-relevant biomaterials in preclinical and clinical development. By leveraging its unique tissue donation history and advanced collagen technology, Humabiologics aims to co-develop innovative regenerative therapies with leading medical device companies.

"Humabiologics is helping shape the next generation of regenerative technologies by using native human biomaterials to bridge the gap between research and patient care," said Dr. Anthony Atala, Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. "Their presence in the Innovation Quarter strengthens the region's ecosystem, where science, medicine, and industry work side by side to bring new technologies to life."

The move also reflects the company's commitment to building on the strong foundation established in Phoenix.

"Phoenix is proving that scientific innovation and economic growth go hand in hand. Humabiologics started here with a groundbreaking vision for human-derived biomaterials, and today, their national expansion shows how discoveries made in Phoenix can shape the global biotech economy and improve people's lives. This is the kind of innovation that strengthens both our City and the future of medicine," said Mayor Kate Gallego.

Humabiologics is now hiring its first Winston-Salem-based employees and expects to expand its local team over the coming year.

"We're not leaving Phoenix; we're growing," added Albanna. "The Innovation Quarter offers an ideal environment where science, collaboration, and economic development come together, exactly the kind of community where transformative medical innovation belongs."

Humabiologics is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing and producing high-quality, native human-derived biomaterials for regenerative therapies and tissue engineering applications. The company is committed to advancing the field by providing researchers with innovative and ethically sourced biomaterials that meet the highest standards. The company's products are used by researchers worldwide to drive advancements in tissue engineering, wound healing and drug discovery. Learn more at www.humabiologics.com.

