Humabiologics Secures Two Patents for Breakthrough Human Biomaterial Production

The second patent, "Bone gelatin process", covers Humabiologics' innovative process for producing bone gelatin. This method results in a highly biocompatible material that has shown promise in promoting cell growth and differentiation, crucial for applications like wound healing and bone regeneration. The bone gelatin can be further processed, for example, through methacrylation to provide a bone gelatin with unique properties that meets the requirements of the growing 3D bioprinting industry.

"These patents are a significant milestone for Humabiologics and the field of regenerative medicine," said Dr. Mohammad Albanna, CEO and founder of Humabiologics. "Our innovative processes allow us to produce human-derived collagen and gelatin with exceptional quality and versatility, empowering researchers to develop the next generation of regenerative therapies."

These patents solidify Humabiologics' position as a leader in the development of human-derived biomaterials for regenerative medicine. The company's commitment to innovation and quality is driving the development of more effective and clinically relevant therapies worldwide.

Humabiologics is a pioneering biotechnology company focused on the development and production of native human-derived biomaterials for regenerative therapies and tissue engineering applications. Committed to advancing the field of regenerative medicine, Humabiologics provides high-quality, affordable biomaterials that meet the highest ethical and regulatory standards. The company's innovative products are used by researchers worldwide to drive advancements in tissue engineering, wound healing, and drug discovery. Humabiologics is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

