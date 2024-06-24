Human Capital Institute (HCI) and HR Daily Advisor announce a one-day live conference, HR + Ai 2024, in New York City on October 22, 2024.

HR+Ai 2024 is key for all recruiters aiming to stay ahead in their careers. Attendees will learn to stay relevant and plan for a future with AI, and how to leverage AI tech to reduce time-to-hire while enhancing the quality of hires, so they continue to be competitive in a fast-changing environment. Post this

The one-day conference will feature HR leaders from Microsoft, IBM Consulting, Exabeam, and many more. Attendees will attend 9 educational sessions with important updates, guidance, tips, tricks, and best practices on how AI is changing our future. Featured topics will include:

Harnessing AI for personalization and engagement

Recruitment marketing and branding

Ethical strategies

Using AI for efficient sourcing and screening

And more!

In addition to the keynote and educational sessions, the HR+Ai 2024 agenda includes networking opportunities for attendees to engage with new colleagues and make lasting connections. Register for HR+Ai 2024 online by visiting https://interactive.hrdailyadvisor.com/hr-ai-2024-conference-NYC, or call 866-538-1909 to speak with a representative.

