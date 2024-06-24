Human Capital Institute (HCI) and HR Daily Advisor announce a one-day live conference, HR + Ai 2024, in New York City on October 22, 2024.

HCI and HR Daily Advisor's HR+AI 2024 conference will provide HR leaders and professionals with answers to their most critical questions regarding the impact of artificial intelligence in recruitment. The NYC event provides the chance to network in person and gain expert insights on the latest strategies, best practices, and solutions around the rise of AI and its intersection with HR.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human Capital Institute and HR Daily Advisor are excited to announce the new HR+Ai 2024 in-person conference, uniting HR and recruitment professionals from across the country. This one-day event will take place October 22, 2024, at Convene, Rockefeller Center in New York City. It will provide any talent professional leading teams of recruiters with the chance to explore emerging trends and innovations shaping the future of AI in recruitment.
"The HR+AI 2024 recruiting conference is essential for all recruiters aiming to remain ahead in their careers," explains Shane York, HCI's Vice President of Events. "Our attendees will learn how to stay relevant and plan for a future with AI, how to leverage AI technologies to significantly reduce time-to-hire and also enhance the quality of their hires, ensuring they continue to be competitive in a fast-changing environment."
The one-day conference will feature HR leaders from Microsoft, IBM Consulting, Exabeam, and many more. Attendees will attend 9 educational sessions with important updates, guidance, tips, tricks, and best practices on how AI is changing our future. Featured topics will include:
- Harnessing AI for personalization and engagement
- Recruitment marketing and branding
- Ethical strategies
- Using AI for efficient sourcing and screening
- And more!
In addition to the keynote and educational sessions, the HR+Ai 2024 agenda includes networking opportunities for attendees to engage with new colleagues and make lasting connections. Register for HR+Ai 2024 online by visiting https://interactive.hrdailyadvisor.com/hr-ai-2024-conference-NYC, or call 866-538-1909 to speak with a representative.
