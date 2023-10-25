With widely differing motivations and behaviors, humans represent both the most important asset and the biggest risk factor in any security system. Post this

"With widely differing motivations and behaviors, humans represent both the most important asset and the biggest risk factor in any security system," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Consequently, a successful cyber security strategy must focus not just on the technical aspects, but also on the human element."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Human-centric Security Design Reduces Threats by Changing User Behavior."

Human-centric Security Design Delivers Key Benefits

"According to a recent report by IBM, 95 percent of cyber security breaches result from human error. When organizations design security around the human element, they reduce human vulnerabilities and mistakes that lead to breaches."

Challenges to Address

"In addition, a single user may behave differently depending on the context. For example, employees may behave differently when working remotely than they do in the office. Likewise, nurses may need greater access to patient data when working on the ward than they do when they return to the office."

Successful Strategies Begin with Collaborative Process

"Based on user research, security designers then define user requirements for the security solution. The resulting solution will balance user requirements with strategic goals, business needs, and regulatory compliance. To prove successful, it must provide adequate protection while remaining user-friendly, intuitive, and flexible."

Emphasize User Education

"An essential aspect of human-centric security includes educating and empowering all end users. Targeted and engaging security awareness training programs increase user skills and confidence, making them an important first line of defense."

Involve Cyber Security Experts

eMazzanti Technologies' cyber security experts understand that the best defense involves a layered security approach combined with education. Thus, they designed MXINSPECT Security Awareness to help users recognize and reject business email compromise, phishing, and other cyber threats. By combining engaging, actionable training content with phishing simulations, MXINSPECT reduces successful attacks by up to 90 percent.

