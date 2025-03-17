Human Cloud Acquires PeopleGPT to Build the Premier AI-Driven HR Community

Global workforce advisory firm Human Cloud has acquired PeopleGPT, the leading community for AI-focused People Leaders and Founders. With 600+ global members, the new Human Cloud HR Community will unite top talent leaders to drive innovation at the intersection of AI, technology, and workforce strategy.

Human Cloud and PeopleGPT saw an increasing gap in the market. While technology rapidly advances, talent leadership struggles to embrace and leverage it effectively. Yet, as every CEO knows, technology without the right people strategy falls flat, and creates even more work. Instead of silos, there needs to be shared leadership, shared understanding, and shared execution from technology and talent leaders. This is the gap the new Human Cloud HR Community will fill.

With 600+ global members across 6 continents and 200+ cities, PeopleGPT is the go-to community for HR/Talent leaders navigating organizations through technology-driven talent transformations.

According to Tony Buffum, Human Cloud's Head of Enterprise Strategy, "Together, Human Cloud and PeopleGPT bring industry-leading people leaders with an affinity for integrating technology together with innovative and modern strategies to a function that needs to transform."

According to PeopleGPT founder Q Hamirani, "My mission in creating PeopleGPT was to bring together innovative HR leaders into a like-minded community aimed at collectively advancing the function by learning and sharing the latest technologies (AI) together. With Human Cloud, we're able to build on the momentum started by AI and expand to include innovative talent platforms, and new technologies yet to be launched."

What can members expect?

Starting today, the community will become the Human Cloud HR Community, and Hamirani will become a board member of Human Cloud.

Members can expect a continued focus on HR innovation, exploring how people leaders and founders can leverage cutting-edge technology like Generative and Agentic AI. Human Cloud will also share its expertise on flexible talent platforms and the growing independent workforce, which experts predict will make up more than half of the U.S. workforce by 2027.

Members can also expect to be actively involved in:

Virtual and in-person events

Collaboration with Human Cloud's media arm, including a Talent & Technology podcast bringing fresh thoughts on today's HR trends and tech

The ability to shape industry standards on how technology partners work with Enterprises through Human Cloud's Training and Certification Program

Exclusive access to Human Cloud's Market Intelligence, including their 500+ solution market map, 200+ stats, 150+ expert insights, and 50+ enterprise challenges

Membership access to new HR Tech testing, feedback and advisory opportunities

Thought Leadership contribution opportunities to research, surveys, articles and other media

How can you get involved?

People GPT members will be automatically invited to the new Human Cloud Community.

New members can apply at https://humancloud.work/human-cloud-hr-community

About Human Cloud

Human Cloud is a global workforce advisory firm that helps Fortune 500 companies future-proof their workforce through cloud-driven talent solutions. Led by CEO Matthew Mottola and Head of Enterprise Strategy Tony Buffum, the firm has been at the forefront of AI, talent platforms, and enterprise adoption since 2012. Human Cloud also runs the leading media outlet for workforce technology leaders and manages the largest database of flexible workforce intelligence. For more information, visit www.HumanCloud.work.

