Human Driven AI Launches HDAI Certified™ for MarCom Teams

The certification delivers live, interactive training built around six core criteria: AI tools, prompt engineering, agentic automation, content creation, analytics and ethical AI use, allowing participants to ask questions, explore the most current use cases and practice directly with AI tools. Each session is custom-built around a company's unique generative AI technology stack, workflows and operational needs, ensuring teams don't just learn about AI, but learn how to apply it now within their real work environments. Upon successful completion, participants receive a verified digital certificate, annual shareable LinkedIn badge and inclusion in the HDAI Certified company directory launching in 2026.

"Understanding how to apply AI to the job, IS the job now and marketing and communications teams can't afford to fall behind," said Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, founder and CEO of Human Driven AI. "In fact, we believe AI won't take your job. Someone who knows how to use AI will. That's why HDAI Certified delivers practical, always current AI skills that help teams work faster, achieve better results and future-proof themselves, whether in-house or agency-side."

HDAI Certified is available exclusively through corporate engagements and can be conducted virtually or in person. Two flexible formats are offered:

Half-Day Workshops: Immersive, energetic live sessions ideal for team offsites or professional development days. Workshops provide hands-on experience and frameworks that can be integrated immediately into daily operations.





Custom Team Trainings: Comprehensive, enterprise-level certification program tailored to a department's AI ecosystem, data environment and communication workflows. Typically delivered across two or more sessions, the training allows teams to implement skills iteratively, build proficiency over time and incorporate organizational frameworks and needs to ensure long-term adoption and measurable outcomes.

Both formats emphasize interactive, applied learning with real time practice, problem-solving and collaboration. Teams leave certified and prepared to apply AI confidently and responsibly across campaigns, content and operations.

Companies that have participated in Human Driven AI trainings report measurable gains in efficiency and campaign performance. One communications director noted that within a week of certification, their team automated reporting, streamlined approvals and reduced hours of repetitive work.

"Jennifer Jones-Mitchell has been one of our most engaging and trusted speakers on the topic of AI, consistently earning top ratings from conference attendees for her practical and real-world training," said Lisa McClear, CEO of Advanced Learning Institute. "Since 2024, she's led both virtual and in-person workshops for ALI Conferences. The new HDAI Certified program builds on that same strength – live training that helps teams understand exactly how to use AI in their daily work. It's relevant, engaging and immediately useful for any marketing or communications team."

"AI is transforming how we work, create and communicate," said Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, founder and CEO of Human Driven AI. "Real impact doesn't come from generalized lessons or one-off vendor sessions. Teams need to learn in the context of their own tools, data and goals to integrate AI confidently and lead the future of their field."

HDAI Certified is built on the belief that only live, customized learning ensures teams can immediately apply AI with accuracy, confidence and measurable impact.

About HDAI Certified™

Launched in 2025, HDAI Certified is a live AI certification program designed for marketing, PR and communications teams. Each engagement is fully customized to an organization's tools, data, brand standards and operational goals while covering six core certification criteria: AI tools, prompt engineering, agentic automation, content creation, analytics and ethical AI use. Graduates earn a verified digital certificate and an annual credential reflecting their team's demonstrated proficiency in responsible, applied AI. For more information, visit hdai-certified.com.

About Human Driven AI

Human Driven AI (HDAI) is an Atlanta-based AI training and consulting firm serving marketing, PR and communications teams. A woman-owned, award-winning company founded by Jennifer Jones-Mitchell in 2023, HDAI bridges the gap between AI promise and practice, combining decades of marketing, PR and educational expertise with AI strategy to deliver ethical, live and custom AI training and consulting that integrates generative intelligence across campaigns, workflows and operations for measurable business impact. For more information, visit humandrivenai.com; follow The AI Central Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Amazon; and connect with HDAI on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Katherine Morales, APR, Human Driven AI, 1 8334589963, [email protected], https://humandrivenai.com

