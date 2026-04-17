Human eSources and Gratitude Initiative partner to support student success

"We are excited and proud that AchieveWorks assessments will be helping the children of military and law enforcement families as part of Gratitude Initiative's comprehensive college and career preparatory program," said Ross Dickie, Human eSources president & COO Post this

"The AchieveWorks assessment suite will help our enrolled students learn more about themselves and the careers that are most likely to be a fit," said Lee Sechrist, co-founder of Gratitude Initiative. "In combination with GI's Team of Advisors and our proven approach of focusing on every student's long-term success AchieveWorks will help students stay motivated and graduate in 4 years with the right degree for them."

The confidence and knowledge that students gain from understanding their personality, multiple intelligences, skills and how those relate to career choice is invaluable. When students understand themselves better using AchieveWorks they can make better informed decisions. GI College Success Academy helps students act on those decisions and navigate their college and career journey with increased success, from college selection and acceptance to certainty about their choice of major and persistence to graduation.

This month you can celebrate the Month of the Military Child with Whataburger® and Gratitude Initiative. Visit any Whataburger location in April, donate $1 or more and receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with purchase of a medium fry and drink as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program. 100% of the funds raised go towards Gratitude Initiative's academic programs and scholarships for military and veteran teens locally and worldwide.

Details about Gratitude Initiative's College Success Academy Program are available at gratitudeinitiative.org.

Details about Human eSources' AchieveWorks suite of assessments are available at humanesources.com/achieveworks.

Details about Whataburger Feeding Student Success and Gratitude Initiative Military Child Education Programs are available at gratitudeinitiative.org/whataburger.

Media Contact

Ross Dickie, Human eSources Ltd, 1 888-295-1520 5, [email protected], humanesources.com

Lee Sechrist, Gratitude Initiative, 1 814-200-7465 301, [email protected], gratitudeinitiative.org

SOURCE Human eSources Ltd