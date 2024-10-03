Human Resource Expert Launches Latinas Rising Up in HR: The Executive Edition; Book profiles inspirational stories from Latinas in high-ranking positions

"For this volume, I wanted to highlight the stories of executives and directors because what I'm seeing is that directors are finding it difficult to move into the vice president, chief HR, chief people officer, and chief learning officer roles." Post this

"For this volume, I wanted to highlight the stories of executives and directors because what I'm seeing is that directors are finding it difficult to move into the vice president, chief HR, chief people officer, and chief learning officer roles," she explained. "This book is a bridge to have access to development, inspiration, resources, and community through one volume where #TogetherWeRise. Through this movement, my vision continues to be focused on the intersection of our professional and personal journey focused on the 9,000 women following us across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean."

The features authors in this volume are the following:

Alana Tanguma Withers, Vice President, HR Business Partner

Barbara King, Director of HR

Carolina Pulido, Senior Director of Talent Management

Dora Mendez, Vice President, HR Coach

Erika García Hirt, HR Senior Executive

Glenda Valero de Silano, Chief Learning and Talent Officer

Ilenia Herrera Lutz, Global Director of Talent Acquisition

Jennifer Arnau, HR Leader

Jennifer Ramirez, Vice President of Global Compensation

Lisseth Zouhbi, Chief HR Officer

Maria Pastrana, Director of HR

Samantha Romina Polk , Director of HR

Priscilla Guasso, HR Leader and Founder

Brenda Pineda, Vice President of HR, Foreword

Myriam Del Angel , Vice President of HR, Afterword

To get a picture of the percentage of Latinas in these roles, Guasso cites statistics in her new book. According to LeanIn.Org's "The State of Latinas in Corporate America" report which came out this summer, "only 4% of Hispanics are in executive roles, despite our community making up almost 20% of the country." What is also concerning for her is a figure found in IBM's report entitled "Untapped Potential: The Hispanic Talent Advantage." The report cites a statistic saying that "71% of Hispanic professionals are unhappy with their career progression."

"When you look at these statistics, they show us that we need to make a change within corporate America, the government, nonprofit, and now as entrepreneurs," Guasso said. "And, now, we have influence in these spaces for our employees. We're at a pivotal time as the country is changing and we are no longer the minority but now becoming the majority. That scenario means that leaders and companies need to reflect that change."

Guasso also wants action plans so that Latinas break barriers as they climb the executive ladder and have influence. In a recent HR Executive article, Guasso contributed the pieces of a strategy that include human resource departments ensuring Latino employees have access to leadership programs, provide mentors and sponsorship, and offer flexible schedules.

With Oct. 3, 2024 being Latina Equal Pay Day, Latinas should consider their personal stories as important tools for salary negotiations. According to the AAUW, "Latinas working full-time, year-round were paid 57 cents for every dollar paid to non-Hispanic white men in 2022, which increased to 58 cents in 2023. All earners, which also includes part-time and seasonal, were paid 52 cents for every dollar paid to non-Hispanic white men in 2022, which decreased to 51 cents in 2023."

"It's essential for Latinas to own and celebrate their stories, knowing our worth, setting clear boundaries, and advocating for the promotions and pay we deserve," she said.

"Latinas Rising Up in HR: The Executive Edition" is available for purchase on Amazon.

