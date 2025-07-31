Human Risk Launches 15-Minute Security Awareness Maturity Assessment

A plain English way to benchmark program maturity against NIST or NIS2 and see what to fix next.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HumanRisk.com announced a free assessment that gives security awareness teams a defensible maturity score and a short action plan. It is designed to help practitioners stop recycling the same updates and focus on the moves that reduce real risk.

What it does

Delivers an overall maturity score with pillar breakdowns.

Maps to NIST or NIS2 for audit and leadership conversations.

for audit and leadership conversations. Highlights strengths and gaps with prioritized next steps.

Why it matters

Most teams struggle to measure maturity in a way leadership understands.

Click rates and completion stats do not translate to progress.

How it works

Answer straightforward questions across four themes: Strategy, Engage, Assess, Train.

Receive an overall score and detailed insights.

Use the action list to decide what to improve first.

"Practitioners are not short on effort. They are short on a clear way to measure progress and choose the next step," said Jason Hoenich, founder of the SEAT Framework and Security Awareness Program Maturity Assessment tool.

The assessment is free and available now at humanrisk.com/maturity. Results are shown immediately. No sales calls.

Human Risk helps security teams focus on what reduces risk through clear strategy, authentic engagement, meaningful measurement, and targeted training.

Media contact: [email protected]

Editor's notes

Free, about 15 minutes to complete

NIST or NIS2 alignment

alignment Instant score and prioritized next steps

Can be rerun to track progress

Media Contact

Jason Hoenich, Human Risk Consulting, 1 3234408809, [email protected], humanrisk.com

SOURCE Human Risk Consulting