Humana and Growing Bolder Challenge the Stereotypes of Aging and Celebrate The New 65+

"The New 65+ are redefining for all of us what it means to grow older," said Humana Region President Matt Berger. "From volunteering to traveling to playing sports and spending more time with family and friends, the inspiring message is that we can all find our own way to love life beyond the age of 65."

The New 65+ initiative will gather and share photos and stories of people from all across the country capturing the passions that power their lives. "These photos and stories underscore the diversity and vitality of The New 65+," said Growing Bolder CEO Marc Middleton. "The message is very clear, there is no age limit on passion and purpose."

In addition to sharing the motivating examples of ordinary people living extraordinary lives, The New 65+ shares the tools, tips, and resources to help anyone of any age live their best life. These stories, tools and examples can be found at GrowingBolder.com/New65Plus and across Growing Bolder and Humana social media platforms.

The New 65+ also features a national selfie photo contest and a photo exhibit event at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 12 and 13.

The New 65+ Selfie Photography Contest

Through the photos and examples of ordinary people, The New 65+ Photography Contest challenges long-held stereotypes about what it's like to age and how older adults should think, act and feel. The winning selfie photo and subject will be featured across Growing Bolder's national media platform and at The New 65+ live activation at the Grand Ole Opry Oct. 12-13, 2024.

The New 65+ at The Grand Ole Opry

The New 65+ will be featured at The Opry 99th Birthday Celebration on October 12, 2024 and Opry Community Day on October 13, 2024. In addition to viewing inspiring photos and stories from all across America, attendees will receive free professional portraits and can participate in a live exhibit showcasing the power of passion and purpose.

