Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Health Network Host First 'Humane Health Coalition' Mobile Clinic

The Humane Health Coalition stands to serve as a shining example for how health care has the ability to transform lives. Tweet this

The mobile clinic is staffed by caregivers to provide low- to no-cost veterinary care services, as well as health care and support services for pet owners. The clinics are primarily intended for underserved individuals across the Greater Pittsburgh region who face financial hardship and other social challenges, such as housing instability and limited access to care, which make it difficult to having a furry companion.

The M.O.V.E.S mobile unit is outfitted with an anesthesia and surgical unit, an exam table, wet sink, diagnostic equipment and built-in animal cages. The unit includes ample storage for needed equipment and supplies.

From HARP, Dr. Ariella Samson, assistant executive director of veterinary care and shelter operations, Brianna Kaufmann, assistant director of medical services and a team of technicians work together to provide pet health care services including exams, vaccines and more.

"The human/animal bond is a unique connection that often develops between people and their pets. Through the Humane Health Coalition, we are leveraging that bond to help both animals and pet owners get the care they need," said Dr. Samson. "HARP is proud to partner with the AHN Center for Inclusion Health in this initiative which we believe has the potential to impact thousands of people and their pets throughout Pittsburgh and the surrounding region."

AHN Center for Inclusion Health nurses, social workers and community outreach staff are also onsite to conduct human health screenings. Individuals may be connected with primary care, behavioral and mental health resources and social services related to housing, transportation and employment, among others.

"We are so pleased to partner with HARP on this special program which will give the most vulnerable among us the opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing, while having a healthy pet companion by their side," said Liz Cuevas, MD, division chief, AHN Center for Inclusion Health. "The HHC stands to serve as a shining example for how health care has the ability to transform lives."

