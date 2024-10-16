Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Partners With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

"At Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, we believe no pet should be surrendered due to lack of resources," said Dr. Ariella Samson, Executive Director of HARP. "With the support of BHHS The Preferred Realty, we can help families keep their beloved pets at home, where they belong." Post this

Jim Saxon, COO and President of BHHS The Preferred Realty, who recently joined HARP's board of directors, emphasized the importance of supporting families and pets. "I'm thrilled to partner with HARP on this initiative. As a real estate company, we understand the importance of finding the perfect home. By working with HARP, we can help pets stay in their homes and continue to be part of loving families."

Tom Hosack, CEO and President of BHHS The Preferred Realty, added, "Our mission is to create thriving communities, and that means supporting safe and loving homes for all—people and pets alike. This partnership with HARP is a natural fit for us."

Through this partnership, HARP will be able to reach more families in need, offering essential support to prevent pet surrender. By expanding the availability of pet food and other resources, HARP and BHHS The Preferred Realty aim to keep families together, no matter the financial challenges they face.

"At Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, we believe no pet should be surrendered due to lack of resources," said Dr. Ariella Samson, Executive Director of HARP. "With the support of BHHS The Preferred Realty, we can help families keep their beloved pets at home, where they belong."

As a pet-friendly company with over 1,800 agents in offices across Western Pennsylvania and beyond, BHHS The Preferred Realty will also help connect families in other regions with resources available to them, making a real impact for pets everywhere.

For more information about this partnership, HARP's supportive services or to learn how you can contribute, visit humaneanimalrescue.org.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area, while Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty serves the Northeastern Ohio region. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

About Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is one of the largest animal welfare organizations in Pennsylvania, providing services to tens of thousands of animals each year at our two domestic shelters and fully-licensed wildlife rehabilitation center. The organization continues the nearly 150-year legacies of its predecessors providing care and enhanced services to domestic and wild animals alike. Learn more at HumaneAnimalRescue.org

Media Contact

