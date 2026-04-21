Humanetics Launches UFOnext™: A Next-Generation ADAS Testing Platform Built for NCAP 2026 and Beyond

"With UFOnext™ we focused on solving the real challenges our customers face every day — limited track space, increasing protocol demands, and the need for consistent performance," said Mark Westen, President of the Humanetics Safety. Post this

Combined with top speeds exceeding 140 km/h, UFOnext™ ensures that test teams can confidently execute demanding ADAS scenarios that are essential for compliance with NCAP 2026 protocols. These include higher-speed interactions and more complex test setups that many existing platforms struggle to support. By enabling these scenarios reliably, UFOnextTM helps customers avoid delays in validation programs and ensures readiness for upcoming regulatory requirements.

Beyond performance, UFOnext™ delivers measurable operational advantages. Its onboard charging and hot-swappable battery system reduce downtime between test runs, while detachable ramp design simplifies setup and deployment. These features allow test engineers to focus on execution rather than preparation, improving overall productivity on the proving ground.

UFOnext™ is also engineered for consistent performance in real-world conditions. Its weatherproof design ensures reliable operation in heat, cold, and heavy rain, reducing the risk of interruptions and maintaining test schedules regardless of environmental challenges. This reliability is critical for organizations operating under tight development timelines and limited testing windows.

"With UFOnext™ we focused on solving the real challenges our customers face every day — limited track space, increasing protocol demands, and the need for consistent performance," said Mark Westen, President of the Humanetics Safety "With increasing requirements from NCAP 2026, including higher speeds and more complex scenarios, our customers need a platform that not only keeps pace but leads the way."

By enabling high-speed testing on shorter tracks, UFOnext™ directly contributes to lower total cost of ownership. Customers benefit from faster test execution, improved throughput, and fewer disruptions — all of which are critical in today's competitive development environment.

"UFOnext™ reflects our commitment to helping customers move faster and with greater confidence as safety requirements evolve," said Christopher O'Connor, President and CEO of Humanetics. "It's not just about higher performance — it's about enabling our customers to use their resources more efficiently and meet the demands of NCAP 2026 and beyond."

As ADAS and automated driving systems continue to advance, the ability to execute complex, high-speed test scenarios efficiently will become a key differentiator. UFOnext™ is designed to meet this challenge, providing a future-ready platform that aligns with evolving global standards while delivering immediate operational value.

Humanetics will showcase UFOnext™ through upcoming webinars and live demonstrations, offering customers the opportunity to experience its capabilities firsthand on the proving ground.

Media Contact

Barney Loehnis, CMO, Humanetics, 1 203 246 1397, [email protected], https://www.humaneticsgroup.com/

SOURCE Humanetics