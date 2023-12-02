Humanitru Revolutionizes Nonprofit Stewardship with New Automation Tool

Humanitru's Stewardship Automation tool recognizes the pressing need for nonprofits to optimize their stewardship efforts efficiently, harnessing the full potential of major donors, and maximizing the value of every supporter interaction. Post this

Data silos have long been a thorn in the side of nonprofits, often hindering all elements of their success. Humanitru's Stewardship Automation tool eliminates these barriers, ensuring that fundraising, stewardship, and marketing teams have full visibility into constituent engagement and stewardship touchpoints. This comprehensive view promotes collaboration and unity in supporter interactions.

"At Humanitru, we've always been obsessed with helping nonprofits engage with their supporters, donors, and volunteers in ways that efficiently scale for better, more authentic fundraising," said Alan Wei, CEO, Humanitru. "We started off by consolidating that kind of data all into one place to enable this next, exciting phase of software designed to help provide nonprofit staff with more of their most sought-after resource: time."

As nonprofits evolve and grow, they can do so confidently knowing that the Stewardship Automation solution scales with them. The tool's pricing strategy is based on the number of actions processed, not the total number of supporters in the database, ensuring it remains cost-effective and valuable as nonprofits expand their reach.

The launch of Humanitru's Stewardship Automation tool underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower nonprofits to thrive, even in uncertain times. Stewardship isn't just a practice; it's a lifeline, and Humanitru is ensuring that nonprofits have the tools they need to grasp it firmly and build lasting relationships with their major donors. More about this time-saving new tool can be found at humanitru.com/stewardship-automation.

