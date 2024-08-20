Humano Tequila Launches Full Range of Single Estate Tequila Sourced from over 1,250 Acres of Locally Farmed Agave in the Highlands of Jalisco

"At Humano we believe in making tequila responsibly with a respect for the land and the people that have come before us – and the generations that will follow." Luis Abundis, CEO and Co-Founder of Humano Tequila Post this

"At Humano we believe in making tequila responsibly with a respect for the land and the people that have come before us – and the generations that will follow," adds Luis Abundis, CEO and Co-Founder of Humano Tequila. "As agave-friendly growers, we let our plants reach maturity and hand-select for the highest quality across our estates. This estate approach allows us to work with our farmers to make a range of tequilas as complex and unique as the fields they come from."

Humano Tequila is made from 100% single estate-grown agave. Hand-selected agaves go through "Agave Wash," a customized approach to carefully remove impurities, followed by cooking in an optimal combination of autoclave and brick ovens. The cooked agaves are then transferred to roller mills to blend and extract the liquid honey as gently as possible. Fermentation with proprietary yeast in closed tanks helps retain the character of estate agave and is followed by double distillation in stainless steel pots with copper. Aged expressions rest at the Humano distillery in a combination of 100% new American oak and Bourbon barrels and are blended to perfection to achieve a complex and elegant flavor.

Humano Tequila is available in four expressions: Humano Blanco ($49.99); Humano Reposado ($59.99); Humano Añejo ($69.99); and Humano Joven ($79.99). Humano is currently available in Texas, California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Illinois, with plans to phase-in additional distribution markets. Humano Tequila also supports direct e-commerce purchase through their website: humanotequila.com. For more information about Humano Tequila and to request samples and interviews, please contact Gregory + Vine: Helen Gregory, [email protected], Katherine Dolecki-Payton, [email protected], and Angie Perry, [email protected].

About Humano Tequila

Agave-friendly and human-friendly, Humano Tequila is built on the principle of celebrating humanity and fostering meaningful connections that give back to community. Distilled in the small town of Tototlan in upper Jalisco, Humano honors the human touch at every stage of production, a legacy that dates back over four generations. One of the few tequila producers with direct control from field to glass, Humano sources agave from 1,250 acres situated at varying elevations in the highlands of Jalisco. The agave is allowed to reach maturity (essential to future flowering and preserving biodiversity) and is hand-selected and artisanally crafted with no additives. The result is a range of clean, flavorful and smooth tequilas with authentic estate character, including: Humano Blanco, Humano Reposado, Humano Añejo, and Humano Joven. Find out more at humanotequila.com.

