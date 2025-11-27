Humanoid.Guide Connect cuts through the noise of the robotics market by offering a fixed-fee, vendor-neutral service to match enterprises with deployment-ready humanoid robots. We replace costly trial-and-error with a guaranteed roadmap that delivers vendor quotes tailored to your specific operational needs.

STAVANGER, Norway, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humanoid.Guide, the leading independent market intelligence platform for the humanoid robotics sector, known in the industry it's comprehensive 2026 humanoid robot market report, today announced the launch of Humanoid Guide Connect. This new service offers a structured, fixed-fee pathway for enterprises to select, pilot, and deploy humanoid robots, bypassing the noise of viral marketing and unverified prototypes.