Humanoid.guide Publishes Landmark 2025/2026 Humanoid Robot Market Report

With contributions from long time CTO of Boston Dynamics, former Lead Designer of 1x and Leading Open Source experts as well as representatives representatives from supply side and customer side, we are presenting a unique deep dive into the Humanoid Robot market. Analysts, suppliers, investors, customers, researchers and people interested in the humanoid robot space in general will find significant value in this report. It covers both technological and commercial aspects, buyer interests gathered from surveys as well as some of the geopolitical aspects of Embodied AI to mention a few topics out of the 20 chapters.
STAVANGER, Norway, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humanoid.guide today released a 160-page market report mapping the state of humanoid robotics for 2025/2026. Built from a practitioner's table of contents, spanning insights from Boston Dynamics' longtime CTO on core technologies and unit economics to the U.S.–China context, supply chains, embodied AI, application surveys, and the open-source landscape - the report gives analysts, founders, robot buyers, integrators, and investors a clear view of what's real, what's missing, and what comes next.
Contributors include Aaron Saunders (former CTO, Boston Dynamics); Rob Knight (open-source humanoid expert); Per Selvaag (former 1X design lead); Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin (Sensobright); Kristoffer Gjerde (Cognite); Mario Mauerer (Maxon); Jone Sæbbo (Aker BP); and robotics investor Christian Rokseth.
A central conclusion threads multiple chapters: manipulation matters most. In "Robot Hands — A Critical Bottleneck," the report explains why dexterous, robust hands—and the data to train them—are gating factors for useful work at scale. Paired with "Embodied AI," it shows how learning from demonstration, teleoperation, and synthetic data are converging to unlock general-purpose skills.
Safety is the other hard gate. "Robot Safety" details practical pathways to industrial and domestic deployments—from risk assessment and collaborative operation to certification roadmaps and human-centric design—while companion chapters analyze demand signals, buyer motivations, and realistic economics for factory and in-home use. A multi-chapter survey captures sentiment from industry stakeholders, domestic users, and prospective buyers: what makes people say "yes" and what still blocks adoption.
Key highlights
- Separating signal from hype: what's real behind glossy demo videos
- Top 10 humanoid companies most likely to succeed, selected from ~100 candidates
- Manipulation & end-effectors (hands): decisive near-term bottleneck
- Safety-by-design & certification: prerequisites to scale beyond pilots
- Embodied AI: rapid progress, but data quality/coverage remains a constraint
- Supply chain & actuators: components that shape cost curves
- Open-source momentum: accelerating experimentation and vendor diversity
- Actionable recommendations for buyers, vendors, and investors for 2025/2026
The 20 chapter report is available now at Humanoid.guide: https://humanoid.guide/humanoid-robot-market-report/
Licenses are offered in single and team formats. Members of the media may request access at [email protected].
About Humanoid.guide
Humanoid.guide tracks the global humanoid robotics ecosystem—companies, components, applications, and standards—and publishes research and buyer resources that separate signal from hype.
Media Contact
Christian Rokseth, Humanoid.guide, 47 40201704, [email protected], www.humanoid.guide
SOURCE Humanoid.guide
Share this article